GRAND MEADOW — Playing away from home for the second of back-to-back games with possible postseason implications, the Blooming Prairie boys basketball team survived a scare against Grand Meadow and kept its perfect record intact with a nail-biting 54-53 victory on Thursday night.
“The boys played another tough section matchup tonight,” BP coach Nate Piller said. “Shooting was a struggle again and we turned the ball over too easily, but we again escaped with a win. We didn't manage the clock really well at the end and we were fortunate enough to have the lead that we did. We'll take the win and count our blessings.”
After missing the Blossoms’ previous game against Southland, Karson Vigeland’s return to the starting lineup was a major boost for the Blossoms (7-0 overall) and was one of the key factors in their ability to hold off the talented Superlarks (9-4). The versatile 6-foot-4 swingman scored eight of his 11 total points in the first half and drained a huge 3-pointer in the second.
Gabe Hagen led BP in scoring with 15 points. Teammate Kaden Thomas knocked down three shots from beyond the arc and added 11 points.
BIG PICTURE
The victory moves the Blossoms 4-0 against sectional opponents and keeps them firmly in the top five of the Minnesota-scores.net QRF rankings at No. 3. As of Friday morning, they are the only team within the top 15 in Section 1-A and stand atop the unofficial standings directly ahead of Schaeffer Academy, Hayfield, Spring Grove and Grand Meadow in the top five.
Blooming Prairie 54, Grand Meadow 53
Blooming Prairie scoring: Isaac Ille 4, Zach Archer 7, Karson Vigeland 11, Kaden Thomas 11, Gabe Hagen 15, Drew Kittelson 6