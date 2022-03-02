When the clock ran out and the buzzer sounded inside the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva gymnasium, the court saw two polar opposite emotions as the 67-50 win for the NRHEG Panthers over the visiting Medford Tigers was signed and sealed.
One on end, the ecstatic Panthers celebrated their win and advancement to the Section 2AA South Subsection semifinals. On the opposite end, a heartbroken Tigers team embraced their seniors for one last time with their early exit in the 2021-22 season.
Despite not holding the lead once and enduring a shooting slump, the Tigers scratched and clawed through both halves to stay within reach, but the hosting Panthers stayed a step ahead.
The opening five minutes of the game signaled just how strong of a performance the Panthers were destined to have and highlighted Medford's shooting woes.
“We played hard, we just couldn’t get a bucket to fall,” said Medford head coach Mark Kubat. “I don’t know how many free throws, we missed all kinds of short shots in the first half and we didn’t rebound especially well. Take those factors and if we did two of the three, we would’ve been fine.”
NRHEG senior guard Sophie Stork opened the game with a basket, then made the first of back-to-back 3-pointers. With a pair of free throws for junior guard Erin Jacobson, the Panthers jumped out to a 12-0 run.
All the while, the Tigers struggled to match on the opposite end with shots hitting off the back iron or having NRHEG’s defense force plenty of turnovers and clean up the rebounds. It wasn’t until around the 13:00 mark when senior forward Erika Thurnau knocked down a 3-pointer to get Medford on the board.
The shot by Thurnau slowly, but surely got Medford’s wheels turning and began one of several runs to attempt to cut into NRHEG’s lead, but the Tigers had a tough time getting over the hump.
Medford began to find ways to break through NRHEG's defensive pressure and ended up cutting a 12-point deficit to 16-12, but it wasn’t long before the Panthers had their response.
After a brief cold stretch, Faith Nielsen took back-to-back trips to the free throw line and Sidney Schultz drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to jump back up to a double digit lead in the final minutes of the first half.
“Medford is a solid team and have a very good couple of heavy hitters,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson. “They beat us once during the year and it’s playoff time; anyone can show up and anyone can make that upset. Through our subsection, 1-7 was very, very solid. So you’ve got to show up and do those little things to the best of your ability.”
The Tiers kept it close with baskets by Clara Kniefel and Anna Herr, which led to Herr getting the ball and drawing a foul on a last second 3-pointer. She connected on one of her three free throws and led the Tigers into halftime down 30-19.
After Medford cut the deficit to 32-27 early in the second half, NRHEG slowly rebuilt its lead. With time winding down, the Panthers burned off as much clock as possible and sealed their 17 point win.
“I like our kids' heart and gritty-ness, they don’t get extremely flustered on that and still crash hard on the boards,” Peterson said. “We put ourselves in a little bit of foul trouble, but we’re able to keep our composure and had a couple kids step up and do some things well. Preslie Nielsen came off the bench and had a nice couple big shots to help pull the lead.
“When you have a lead like that and all of the sudden allow them back in a little, the fact that we had the composure and still pull out the win in the second half was huge.”
For the Tigers, it’s a tough way to end a season and a heartbreaking way to send off a senior class of MacKenzie Kellen, Clara Kniefel, Jazmyne Duncan, Erika Thurnau and Anna Sobrak that played crucial roles in their success.
Kellen had led the Tigers in scoring in her final game with 14 points and was followed in double digits by Clara Kniefel with 10 points. Herr added seven points, Thurnau and Andrea bock added five points each, Duncan and Annette Kniefel added four points each and Peyton Snow added two points.
They also hope to pull some silver linings out of a loss like this by igniting fires beneath some of their core returning pieces like Anna Herr and Annette Kniefel.
“I told them after the game, ‘seniors, today was your last day, but everyone else stop and think about this. Think about the feeling right now and remember that all offseason because you have the chance to do something about it,’” Kubat said.
Stork led NRHEG in scoring with a game-high 19 points, followed by 14 points from Faith Nielsen and Jacobson. Preslie Nielsen added nine points, Sidney Schultz added eight points, Hallie Schultz added two points and Quinn VanMaldeghem added one point.
On top of that, their Section 2AA quarterfinals game pits them up against the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers, who the Panthers beat by 43 points in one of their final regular-season games.
The Section 2AA quarterfinal game between NRHEG and WEM is slated at 7:45 p.m. Thursday night inside Mankato East High School.