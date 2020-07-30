After the New Ulm City Council voted unanimously Friday to no longer allow the city to host the Minnesota amateur baseball state tournament, the Minnesota Baseball Association was forced to quickly find a new site.
Monday night, the MBA board announced Millroy will join with original host site Springfield to host the 48-team Class C state tournament, while Shakopee will serve as the lone site for the 16-team Class B state tournament. Gaylord and Marshall will serve as back-up sites in the case of rainouts.
Shakopee and Joe Schleper Stadium was one of three hosts for the 2018 state tournament.
The dates for the Class C and Class B state tournament remain unchanged, with both scheduled to start Aug. 21 and play championship games on Labor Day.
The following safety guidelines were also announced after the MBA's meeting with the Minnesota Department of Health on July 24.
- 250 fans, including children, will be admitted for each game.
- Tickets will cost $7 for all fans and will be sold primarily online. Tickets will first be offered to both teams playing in the game and the remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come first-serve basis at the park on the day of the game.
- All tickets will contain a COVID-19 checklist that must be filled out prior to entering the stadium.
- If a ticket-holder does not arrive at the game prior to the second inning, they risk losing their ticket unless prior arrangements are made.
- On the final weekend of the state tournament, all tickets will be sold on a first-come first-served basis since teams can play multiple games in one day.