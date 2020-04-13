DEFENSIVE DOMINATION: Owatonna caps historic 1989-90 season with record-setting victory over Minneapolis North

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a three-part series recognizing the 30-year anniversary of the 1989-90 season that saw the Owatonna boys basketball team capture the program’s second consecutive Class AA state championship. Each installment will explore one of three key components (culture, on-court philosophy and individual talent) that played a part in the team’s unparalleled success.
Below is a an in-depth look at how the Indians established themselves as one of the toughest defensive teams in the entire state and how this influenced the results on the court.
--
Character is revealed under intense pressure and players will resort to their default tendencies when faced with immense challenges, such as taking the floor in front thousands of fans and playing for the Class AA state championship.
For the 1989-90 Owatonna Indians boys basketball team, they saw the grand stage as less of a challenge and more of an opportunity. It was a rare chance for the non-suburban school to show the entire state precisely what the program was all about and exactly how they were able to trek their way back to the title round for a second consecutive season.
Though their success can be attributed to a number of factors — a unique blend of height and skill, an offensive philosophy perfectly-suited for the era and a well-balanced regular rotation being just a few — it was the Indians’ pride in playing good-old-fashioned defense that rose above the rest.
As in fundamental, relentless, versatile, never-back-down, defense.
“That was the backbone of our championship teams,” said Mark Randall, the starting point guard on the 1989-90 squad. “I think that gave us confidence that if the offense wasn’t clicking, we only needed to play good defense and that lessens impact if things aren’t going great on offense. Every team can score buckets, but not all teams could play defense. When you know going into games that you can shut down teams, you can feel that confidence. For us, it didn’t matter who we were playing, we knew that our defense was good and that is what coach Olson emphasized and we stuck to our principals.”
Having long-since established his defensive-minded philosophy throughout every tier of the program — from youth all the way up to the varsity level — Olson knew that his 1989-90 team was going to be able to shut people down, but didn’t necessarily reveal itself as the record-breaking unit it would ultimately become until the final showdown prior to the state tournament.
Squaring off against one of the two teams that had gotten the best of them during the regular season, the Indians entered the region championship game against Rochester Mayo expecting the Spartans to deploy a similar strategy they had utilized in the previous matchup that was predicated on holding the ball for several minutes on each offensive possession in a judicious attempt to neutralize Owatonna’s overall advantage at just about every position.
Instead, Mayo attacked head-on and what resulted was an outcome that saw Owatonna hold the Spartans to “something like 29 points” and a blowout that served as a catalyst for the three games that followed at the state tournament.
“We didn’t really know how good we were on defense until the regional tournament,” Olson said. “Our defense was outstanding (in the region championship) and, you know, I just let them play. They were clicking on all five cylinders that night and I just let them play. I did not substitute and, so, Mayo won the game early in the season with their stall, but we sure got the best of them in the section tournament.”
The Indians’ defensive perseverance would be put to the ultimate test right away at the state tournament as the unseeded competition pitted what many regarded as the top two teams in the field against each other in the opening round when defending champion OHS, which was 20-2 at the time, met No. 1-ranked and undefeated Mounds View (23-0) at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Owatonna led 47-43 after three quarters against a Mustangs team that had displayed “great balance offensively throughout the season” according to the TV broadcasters and exploded in the fourth quarter for a 72-59 victory.
“We had some very good defensive basketball players on that team,” Olson said. “Thad Johnson was one of the best defensive players in the Big Nine Conference and so they sagged off Thad to start the game and he hit that 15-foot jumper from the free throw line and that was big. But he was one fine defensive basketball player against Mounds View and that was a very emotional game for us because they were rated number one in the state and we just did our job and we were prepared for Mounds View and Mounds View only. We weren’t thinking about the second and third games.”
Hitting the floor roughly 16 hours after the intense victory over Mounds View across the river at the St. Paul Civic Center for its state semifinal matchup, Owatonna leaned on its defense even more against Chaska in a game that fatigue became inevitable late in the second half. When all was said and done, the Indians had held the powerful Hawks to just 34 points, which was huge because they mustered just 35 against an equally defensive-minded opponent.
“Chaska was always famous for the 1-3-1 zone and they slowed it down,” Olson said. “We played very good defense that game. Scott Bangs came off the bench and did a very good job for us and played super defense along with so many others.”
And just when it looked like the team had reached it defensive pinnacle and couldn’t ascend any higher — they had, after all, held two of their last three opponents to less than 35 points playing deep in to the postseason — the Indians smashed through any perceived ceiling and soared to heights that could only be described as “historic.”
Buoyed by a number of remarkable individual efforts and unified by a core of common schematic principals, OHS made life miserable for Minneapolis North and held the Polars to the fewest number of points (26) in a state championship game since 1937 while North’s nine points at halftime were also the lowest total in a number of decades. The 46-point gap in the final score, 72-26, remains the second-biggest margin of victory in a state championship game history to this day, which is especially remarkable considering the MSHSL added two additional classifications in 1997.
“Defensively, we knew what we needed to do and we knew what our opponents were going to do. He would drill this stuff and I would know their tendencies and that preparation helped me understand the game so much better,” said Randall, who would go on to be named a Mr. Basketball Finalist as a senior in 1991 before moving on to play at Gustavus Adolphus College. “Coach Olson raised the level of expectations and his level preparation for games was unlike anything I have experienced.”