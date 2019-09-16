ROCHESTER — The Owatonna girls tennis team finished in second place of six teams at a nonconference tournament in Rochester on Saturday.
The Huskies, who earned a first-round bye, started the day with a clean 6-1 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall before suffering its second loss to state-ranked Lakeville North this season, 4-3.
In the championship match against the No. 6 Panthers, Owatonna took the top three singles positions with relative ease, but couldn’t stitch together another victory and came up one point shy of the upset.
Against the Raiders, Owatonna finished 4-0 at singles and dropped its only point at doubles in an extended three-set match between the combinations of Kat McDermott and Jade Hanson and Laura Seifert and Emma Radenbaugh.
Sara Anderson, Megan Johnson and Olivia Herzog each finished undefeated for the Huskies (10-5 overall).
Owatonna 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 1; Lakeville North 4, Owatonna 3
Singles
No. 1 Sara Anderson (2-0); No. 2 Megan Johnson (2-0); No. 3 Olivia Herzog (2-0); No. 4 Olivia McDermott (1-1)
Doubles
No. 1 Caitlynne Bussert/Leah Tucker (1-1); No. 2 Liv Matejcek/Alex Huemoeller (1-1); No. 3 Jade Hanson/Kat McDermott (0-2)