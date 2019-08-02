No matter what happens late next week, the 2019 season has been a resounding success for the Owatonna VFW baseball team.
As Post 3723 prepares for the annual state tournament , the simple fact that they have made it this far is a huge boon for the program as a whole. With two weeks between its final district game and its state tournament-opener on Thursday, the extra time and deep postseason run has offered an opportunity for a pair of classes to unify and form a bond that will last for the next three years as the players elevate to the high school program and eventually reach varsity as a group.
Basically, the more time the players spend together, the better they will get — both on and off the field.
“This was our goal,” VFW coach James Dahlgren said over the phone on Friday. “Mixing them together to build a 20-man roster is the challenge and it’s been the goal of the program to get them to know each a little better and build comradery at a young age. They have already bonded well at practice the energy has been really high. The guys are having fun.”
Winning, of course, always helps the equation, but it’s never that simple. The roster that Dahlgren will take to Brainerd is not the group of players he primarily coached this summer. Per usual, the program broke the athletes into a pair of teams based on grade level — freshman and sophomores — and played together only on occasion. Most of the time, the ninth graders suited up with the ninth graders and the 10th graders suited up with the 10th graders.
Now, the two classes will fuse to create one team for the season-ending tournament, and the process hasn’t always been easy.
“I think it is tough on some of the sophomores seeing their playing time dwindle,” Dahlgren said of his team that has been unified since the start of the district tournament in late-July. “I’ll tell you what, though, I commend all the guys for being a great sport. I mean, you look at that Century game when we trailed (7-0); there was guys that didn’t get in, but the energy was outstanding. That’s what has carried us in the postseason.”
Dahlgren will look to a solid core of players in both grade levels to help steer the ship during what could prove to be a grueling three-day event. The double-elimination format guarantees each team at least two games and could mean playing as many as six. Pitching, obviously, will be paramount to any team’s success, and Owatonna appears to have the arms to make a decent run.
Spearheading the staff are varsity letter-winners, Brayden Truelson and Matt Seykora. Truelson has pitched 9 2/3 innings for VFW this summer and has yet to allow an earned run. He’s not over-powering, but knows how to locate and keep his fastball low as he’s scattered six hits and walked just three batters all summer. During the heightened level of competition in the spring, the incoming junior logged a team-high 37 innings for OHS and finished with a clean 2.67 ERA.
Seykora threw 15 innings for the Huskies and struck out almost a batter per inning while finishing with a 4.26 ERA and 1.34 WHIP (walks + hits per inning). This summer, he has racked up 14 innings and sustained a sparking 1.50 ERA to go with a team-high 27 strikeouts.
“Those two have had varsity experience and the guys definitely look up to them,” Dahlgren said.
Truelson and Seykora aren’t the only capable pitchers at Dahlgren’s disposal, either. Caleb Vereide has thrown 22 1/3 innings and fanned 25 batters while registering a 2.19 ERA. On a per-inning basis, only Truelson can touch Addison Andrix’s production as the incoming sophomore has produced a 0.80 ERA and 0.981 WHIP in 17 1/3 innings. He’s struck out 13 and walked six.
The wildcard of the pitching staff is Payton Beyer. He’s displayed flashes of over-powering stuff — such as his four-inning shutout relief performance against Century — but has issued 10 walks in 7 2/3 innings. However, he’s struck out 12 batters and allowed just two hits.
At the plate, Owatonna boasts a deep stable of capable hitters as eight players are batting over .300 with a minimum of 35 plate appearances. Few have been as hot as Beyer. In the postseason alone, he is 12-for-17 with two doubles, a triple and five stolen bases.
"In the last three weeks, I don't think there is anyone hotter in the district than Peyton Beyer," Dahlgren said. "He has been crushing the ball and getting on the bases, which opens everything up because then we can steal second almost every time and his singles turn into doubles."
Caleb Vereide leads the team in at bats and has sustained a sizzling .404 batting average to go with 12 RBIs. Sam Knoll has driven in a team-best 13 runs and smashed four doubles while Dylan Maas has added six extra base hits, 11 RBIs and has reached base at a 52% clip. Seykora has seen most of his action on the Legion team and has accumulated just 31 at bats for the VFW. He is batting .419 with 12 RBIs and will bat in the middle of the lineup.
Owatonna opens against Forest Lake at 10 a.m. and will play Grand Rapids at 3 p.m. if it wins. A loss would send Post 3723 to a 6 p.m. game against Montrose or Spring Lake Park.
Other teams in the tournament are: Mankato, Sauk Rapids, Chaska, Brainerd, and Austin.