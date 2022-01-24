Heading into Saturday night’s showdown between two of the top teams the Big 9 Conference, Owatonna coach Josh Williams and the Huskies knew what was going to come their way with a Mankato East team starting to hit its stride.
In order to stay undefeated in conference play, the Huskies had to answer 6-foot-8 Division I prospect BJ Omot and 6-foot-7-inch forward Puolrah Gong.
While the Cougars ran nearly any and everything through their two forwards, Owatonna (10-2, 8-0 Big 9 Conference) turned to its four leading scorers to pave the way for its 79-77 win.
“It was a game where both teams were really, really good offensively, I don’t think either team was all that good defensively and we’ve been really consistent, but it wasn’t our best effort,” Williams said. “They got really good players. They’re going to make plays, they’re going to make shots and we’ve got to make those opportunities as tough as we can make them.”
Combining the efforts of seniors Ty Creger, Brayden Williams, Blake Burmeister and Evan Dushek, and the outings from Omot and Gong, the six players accounted for 124 of the game's 156 points.
Omot and Gong stayed on the court for a majority of the game and single-handedly kept Mankato East close with Omot’s game-high 28 points and Gong’s 22 points while shooting 5 of 8 from beyond the arc.
But while the Cougars had two primary options, the Huskies enjoyed four scoring threats with Creger, Williams, Burmeister and Dushek.
Creger played one of his best games and was instrumental in Owatonna’s first-half success. By the end of the game, the senior guard played all 36 minutes and tied for second in team scoring with 18 points.
“We didn’t play the best defense the whole game, so when that’s happening and they’re continuously getting buckets, you got to respond and guys stepped up,” Creger said. “That’s kind of been the theme all year: we just step up. Whatever we have to do on offense or defense, we just step up.”
Among the four players, Dushek led the way with 22 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and one steal while playing in foul trouble, which included checking back in the game with four fouls for the final four and a half minutes.
“I had a good first half and I knew people were going to be keying in on me coming into the second half, so I realized my role was more to distribute me and give Blake his shots, get Brayden his shots, get Evan his shots and those guys do the same thing,” Creger said.
Dushek’s 6-foot-6 frame offered Owatonna the ability to match some of Mankato East's size. However, the Huskies often turned to guys like Nick Williams, Connor Ginskey and Collin Vick to guard East’s top threats by utilizing their length and athleticism.
Senior guard Brayden Williams had a more quiet night offensively with his 16 points simply because the Cougars limited his chances to drive to the hoop or find an open shot around the perimeter.
Knowing this, the Huskies were able to use Williams to help open up opportunities around the court. The main beneficiary of open looks was one of the most lethal shooters on the floor: Blake Burmeister.
He knocked down a couple 3-pointers in the first half, but once East attempted to claw out of a hole, Burmeister connected on long ball after long ball.
The senior sharpshooter knocked down six 3-pointers and shot an outstanding 85.7% from three (6-for-7) to score his season-high 18 points.
“He’s arguably our true best knock-down shooter. Feet set and the balls in his hand, it’s going in seven out of 10 times,” Josh Williams said. “We needed him tonight. I thought Blake and Tyrel both probably played their best games of the season tonight.”
East had an opportunity to tie the game with under 10 seconds remaining after it came up with the rebound on a Brayden Williams free throw that rolled in-and-out.
Omot got the ball and drew a foul on Brayden Williams for a pair of free throws while trailing 77-75. He missed the first free throw to force a situation in which he needed to miss his second free throw in hopes of an offensive rebound.
Brayden Williams secured the rebound, was fouled and knocked down both free throws to put Owatonna up 79-75 with four seconds remaining. The Huskies were more than content letting East score a last-second basket that ended the game.