BUFFALO — Despite competing without its reigning state champion, the Medford wrestling team still sent five individuals into the top three of their respective weight classes and ended in fourth place of 10 teams at the Buffalo Invite with 131 points.
Top-ranked Willie VonRuden highlighted the effort for the Tigers by winning the 152-pound weight bracket while earning his 150th career win long the way. The senior won his first two matches by fall and defeated Orono’s Jacob Schmid, 15-10, in the championship round.
Tate Hermes continued his strong campaign by winning his first two matches before dropping a 7-1 decision to Marshall’s Noah Jensen in the championship bout at 145. Teammate Brennon Hoffman won by fall in his first two matches and also finished in second place after losing to Hunter Brackee in the title round at 220 pounds.
With only six participants in the 182-pound field, Zach Wetmore received a first round bye and blanked Carter Mathies of Eden Valley-Watkins 7-0 in the semifinals. In the final match against Gabe Tupper of Zumbrota-Mazeppa, he dropped a 6-1 decision.
Alex Helgeson tied for the team lead with three victories and lost only to second-ranked Michael Majarus by major decision in the second round at 113 pounds. Helgeson rebounded with back-to-back wins over Russell Gillette and Teagyn Ludwig to capture third.
Unranked Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the team portion with 186 points, beating Class AA, No. 4-ranked Marshall by more than 30 points for top honors. Willmar finished in third with 142 points.
Last season's state champion at 113 pounds, Charley Elwood, did not participate in the tournament and was also absent during the Rumble on the Red in late December. There is no word on when he is expected to return.
Buffalo Invite
1. Zumbrota-Mazeppa 186.0
2. Marshall 151.5
3. Willmar 142.5
4. Medford 131.0
5. Buffalo 106.0
6. Orono 83.5
7. Chaska/Chanhassen 79.5
8. Eden Valley-Watkins 72.0
9. Staples Motley 57.0
10. Centennial 52.5