One day, the idea clicked for Crystal Lamont.
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball coach had watched Minnesota senior baseball seniors have opportunities at final games with a tournament at CHS Field in St. Paul. She also noticed a Minnesota high school softball team put on a final home game to provide its seniors a final opportunity to play in front of friends and family.
The epiphany birthed the makings of the Senior Softball Salute — a contest game between players from the Gopher Conference and the Valley Conference scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at the W-E-M High School softball field.
“I was actually very disappointed in myself for not coming up with that idea to give seniors another chance,” Lamont said. “I have a few friends in the Gopher Conference and threw out this idea and decided to go with it to provide more of an opportunity for our seniors.”
Wednesday, Lamont said she had signed up 18 players — enough to field full teams for both the Gopher Conference and Valley Conference. She also has a few players, including one from Faribault High School, on standby in case of any late cancellations.
The event will consist of one seven-inning game and will allow spectators as long as they follow the state of Minnesota’s social distancing guidelines and regulations. Players will wear their high school jerseys and have been instructed to bring their own water bottle to the game.
“Two weeks,” Lamont said of how long she had to plan the event. “I knew I had a short timeline with girls going back to college and things. I didn’t think I could have it any later and I came up with the idea two weeks ago. Luckily I have a good crew of friends that I asked to help.”
Gopher Conference schools consist of Blooming Prairie, Bethlehem Academy, Medford, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, United South Central, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Maple River and Hayfield.
Valley Conference members are Cleveland, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, Madelia, Martin County West, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman, Nicollet, St. Clair/Loyola, Mankato Loyala and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
With only 18 total players signed up so far, and due to the exhibition nature of the event, Lamont said the game will likely feature some players moving around to play in unfamiliar positions throughout the seven innings.
“We’ll have to see what they’re comfortable with,” Lamont said. “I think they just want to get on the field, and I think we have a couple pitchers on each team, and that was the biggest worry. Other than that, I think the girls are open to playing in more spots to make it work and get out there and have one more game in their high school uniform.”