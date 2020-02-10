Back on the ice 48 hours after a heart-wrenching loss to Rochester Century, the Owatonna boys hockey overcame a bit of a slow start against Rochester Mayo on Saturday evening to run away with a 5-1 Big Nine Conference win at the Four Seasons Centre.
BIG PICTURE
The Huskies’ win against the always-thorny Spartans certainly helps in a psychological sense and brings their record to 7-2 against sectional opponents, but the day was also laced with a tinge of disappointment as Century wrapped up the outright conference championship with a critical 5-2 win over Northfield that awarded the Panthers another four points to its massive stack atop the league standings.
As teams thrust into the final week of the regular season, Owatonna stands in second place with 32 points and would still finish two points shy of CHS even if they were to win their final two games and the Panthers were to suffer a massive upset against Winona.
ON THE ICE
In a period that would ultimately produce just nine total shots-on-goal between the two teams, the Huskies fell behind 1-0 when Javan Hodge rang the bell 5 minutes, 5 seconds after the opening face-off.
It took close to five minutes, but Owatonna’s Taylor Bogen provided the answer at the 9:32-mark when he scored the first of his game-high two goals to trigger a string of five unanswered goals by the Huskies that transformed a 1-0 deficit into a relatively comfortable four-goal victory.
Bogen buried a shot less than a minute into the second period to tally the game-winning goal before Dom Valento and Wyatt Oldefendt rang the bell in a 90-second span late in the stanza.
Austin Mundt rounded out the scoring with a goal at the 14:58-mark of the third.
Bogen and Collin Pederson (two assists) were the only two Owatonna players with multiple points.
The Huskies (17-5 overall, 11-2) registered 23 of their 27 total shots after the first intermission while the Spartans (7-15, 5-9) managed just 10 shots.
Special teams played a large role in the outcome as Owatonna killed each of Mayo’s six power plays and finished 1-for-2 with the man advantage.
LOOKING AHEAD
Despite the officially falling out of the conference title hunt over the weekend, there is still a lot to accomplish for the Huskies’ in their final three games.
After Monday’s contest against Faribault that was not completed by press time, the Huskies hit the road to play Mankato East on Tuesday. Saturday, though, is without a doubt the most pivotal matchup of the final week as Owatonna hosts fellow Section 1-AA team Hastings.
As of Tuesday morning, the Huskies stand in fifth place in the unofficial section standings, one spot behind Century and two behind Hastings.
Owatonna 5, Rochester Mayo 1
FIRST PERIOD
RM—Javan Hodge (Ethan Norman), 5:05
O—Taylor Bogan (Collin Pederson), 9:32
SECOND PERIOD
O—Bogan (Devon Rousch), 0:50
O—Dom Valento (Casey Johnson), 12:13, PP
THIRD PERIOD
O—Austin Mundt (Pederson), 14:58
Owatonna goalie: Zach Wiese (9 saves)