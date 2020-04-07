OHS rookie girls lacrosse coach has endured tumultuous first 8 months

Since accepting the position as the Owatonna High School girls lacrosse coach last summer, Dani Licht could have imagined a million different ways for the first seven months on the job to have gone.
A pandemic of global proportions and subsequent postponement of the entire spring season by more than month, however, probably wasn’t one of them.
In fact, it absolutely wasn’t.
“It was like I have worked so hard and so long and I was pumped to get this going,” she said. “And then this. No one could have ever predicted something like this.”
Despite being thrown more obstacles than any rookie head coach should ever have to overcome, Licht — who played lacrosse for OHS through her senior season in 2011 and fully-embracing the sport while in college at Winona State University — has remained steadfast and amazingly positive since the news came down that the beginning of the season was going to be delayed.
First, it was a manageable two-week postponed to April 15 before the MSHSL quickly re-evaluated the escalating state-wide COVID-19 outbreak and eventually pushed things back until at least May 4. As of Tuesday afternoon, that remains the target date, and is all that Licht is focusing on. She has remained as upfront and honest with her players, but also has embraced her role as a guiding light of sorts — a leader by example.
Basically, if she gets down, the entire program gets down.
“Right away, I was getting a bunch of messages from people saying things like ‘you must be so bummed’ and ‘I’m really sorry about everything,’” she said. “There have been some challenges, no doubt, but I just try to be as transparent as possible and I am reaching out to all of (the players) as much as I can. I also think I have remained so upbeat because the administration has stayed amazingly positive. (Activities Director) Marc (Achterkirch) has consistently reminded us that the players are going to look to the coaches to set the example for the entire program, and I think that has helped me remain positive.”
Though the pandemic and ensuing mass-postponements have profoundly impacted competitive athletics at every level, the timing has been especially difficult for sports like girls lacrosse that were tantalizingly close to kicking things off after a long off-season and were even teased by the Minnesota weather that was beginning to show signs of the milder days ahead.
As for Licht, she went from needing to switch gears quickly and reconfigure her preseason tryout schedule to account for the initial two-week delay to erasing that plan and basically starting from scratch. Throw in the fact that her final season as an assistant for the Huskies was in 2015 when the core of the current team was still competing at the youth level, and it would be difficult to find a situation more inherently challenging and unique than the one Licht is confronting at the moment.
“The hardest thing was losing the first month and coming in not knowing these girls very well,” Licht said. “I knew a few from their youth days, but they were much younger back then and there is a huge difference in what type of players they are today.”
To combat the sudden momentum of the season that transformed from full-speed ahead to grinding halt, Licht has done everything in her power to begin the preseason evaluation process while dealing with the current constraints of basically not being able to leave her home. This has included extensive film study and constant communication with the members of her staff that were part of last season’s team that shared the Big Nine Conference championship with Rochester John Marshall.
The strong relationship she’s already formed with her assistants is due in large part because of the priority she put on hiring the right people when she accepted the job on July 25. Licht said it was always a “long-term goal” of hers to one day takeover the Owatonna program that first introduced her to the sport more than 10 years ago, and establishing her culture was going to start at the top.
“I always wanted to make this program mine and see where I could take it,” Licht said. “When I found out I got the job I was ecstatic and immediately started planning for the upcoming season that day. One of the first major things I did was hire the right group of coaches. I wanted to bring in a new culture and revamp the Owatonna program and definitely could not have set myself with any better staff. I believe we have one of the best combined staffs in the state. We kept some of the coaches from last season and added a few new faces.”
Licht’s staff includes former OHS lacrosse player, Paige Radue, long-time OHS assistant Lynn Smith along with newcomers Polly Shives, Damon Summer and Toni Nelson.
Licht’s chief objective after the hiring process was to figure out the best way to utilize the growing pool of players that were set to join the high school level. It quickly became clear that one sub-varsity team wasn’t going to be enough, so a third squad was added and — spearheaded by Licht — the staff got to work defining their roles within the new three-tiered high school program.
“We were bursting at the seams with two teams, so then a third team was added,” Licht said. “And then that team quickly grew full, so we knew each level was going to have a lot to work with, so we just started planning and making sure that we were on the same page with the culture we wanted to establish. Most of us had been in the program at some level and know what it is like to be an Owatonna athlete, so that was very helpful.”
Like any varsity coach, Licht values the outcome on the field, but doesn’t want to make her team’s win-loss record the only driving force within a program that has been poised to take the next step beyond its current status as a consistent conference contender. Having spent time as an assistant at Section 1 powerhouse Lakeville North and observing firsthand what it takes to consistently compete against the best in the state, Licht’s goal is the raise the level of competition and accountability at OHS that stretches well beyond game days.
“We want to compete in practice and no matter who we are playing we will go in thinking we are going to win,” she said. “I don’t know if that has always been preached here. I mean, we enjoy the positive outcomes of games, but making sure every girl has learned something and grown as an athlete and person are far more important.”
However, all of that is going to have to wait.
Though she will engage with her team through “virtual practices” and continue to plan for every possible contingency that might arise when the MSHSL makes its final decision, nothing will compare to the moment when she finally gets a chance to work face-to-face with her players and begin the process of pushing the program beyond the boundaries of the Big Nine and into the upper-echelon of the entire state.
That day won’t be tomorrow, or even next week, but when it comes, the rest is going to seem easy after what she’s been forced to endure in her first eight months on the job.
“My goal not to take anything too hard until a concrete decision is made (by the MSHSL),” Licht said. “Because as of right now, there’s a chance we will be playing this season, and that’s all I need.”