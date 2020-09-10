For the better part of the game’s first 40 minutes, the Owatonna boys soccer team had no problem getting the ball from point A to point B.
Getting it to point C, though, proved a bit trickier.
But not impossible.
Triggered by an early second half goal by senior Lane Versteeg, the Huskies stitched-together a crisp and decisive 20-minute stretch of play that propelled them to a 3-0 shutout of Mankato East in Big Nine Conference action at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
Despite snatching a one-goal lead that ultimately proved to be the game-deciding point, Owatonna (2-1-0) remained firmly in control of the action for the vast majority of the second half, adding insurance goals when Sam Sampson and Zack Kirsch found the back of the net at 21:50 and 18:47, respectively.
The victory comes seven days after Owatonna’s previous game against Mankato West that was just as frustrating as Thursday’s performance was satisfying. According to OHS coach Bob Waypa, the Huskies dictated the vast majority of the tempo against the Scarlets, but simply couldn’t convert on more than one of its abundant scoring opportunities in a 2-1 loss on the road.
Returning home against the Cougars, Owatonna also commanded most of the action — seizing control roughly 10 minutes into the game — and suffered through similar stretches of semi-frustrating play that often culminated in a strong offensive build-up and a favorable position around the net, only to to fizzle-out with an errant pass, a wayward shot or ill-advised turnover.
“We had a stretch where we tried to dribble too much and you can’t do that against these guys, they’re too talented,” Waypa said of the Cougars. “I told them that we have to move that ball and let’s use our speed, let’s use our strength.”
Following a scoreless first half, OHS entered the break having produced exactly one goal in its previous 120 minutes of game action and was preparing to strap in for what was likely going to be a tense final stanza against a talented Mankato East team that entered the night undefeated in its first three contests.
Appropriately, it was one of Owatonna's senior captains who delivered the first blow after sending a shot to the back of the net with 36:06 left on the clock.
Sampson eventually put the Cougars (2-1-1) on the ropes roughly 15 minutes later when he converted from in close before Kirsch landed the proverbial knockout punch in the 63rd minute.
“We have that ability where six, seven guys can score for us,” Waypa said. “We just wanted to play that up-temp, high-octane type of game, and then defensively, we aren’t backing off, we are playing really physical but making sure we have each other’s backs in case there is a mistake.”
When Owatonna wasn’t ringing up goals and spreading the wealth on offense, it was swiftly nullifying Mankato East's sporadic offensive opportunities and countering with an aggressive attack that produced a number of dangerous looks at the net in the game's final 15 minutes. The Huskies had a golden opportunity to snatch a four-goal lead with roughly seven minutes on the clock but Connor Whalen's penalty kick was punched away by Mankato East goalie Calin Jacobs.
Owatonna plays again on Saturday against an Austin team that moved to 3-0 with a 3-0 shutout of Rochester Mayo on Thursday.