The old saying goes, "The best defense is a good offense." Well, the Northfield Raiders girls hockey team pushed back against the adage Thursday night when they dispatched the Owatonna Huskies, 4-1, behind not only good offense, but an even better defense.
The Raiders — who improved to 12-0 on the season with the win — held the Huskies to a mere 19 shots on goal on the evening, which was well below their season per game average of 44.5. Owatonna's lone goal — scored by freshman Lilly Hunst midway through the first period — represents their lowest total of the season; they entered the night averaging over seven goals per game, the second best total in the state behind Andover's 8.5. The Huskies dropped to 13-2 overall following the loss, which does not count against their conference record.
"They're a good team. There's a reason why they're undefeated and number one in our conference," Owatonna coach Tony Cloud said of Northfield after the game. "They've got a really good skating team. I think that was something that was showing for us tonight; we kind of ran out of gas there for a little bit. Having to work against a team like that when we haven't had to in a number of our games so far this season really put us [under duress]."
Northfield took a 1-0 lead nearly nine minutes into the first period on a goal by junior Cambria Monson and regained the lead, one they would ultimately never surrender, following a goal by freshman Ayla Puppe 22 seconds after Hunst's. Radier freshman Grace McCoshen would go one to score two goals across the final two periods to seal the victory for Northfield.
The Raiders' offense did an excellent job of controlling the puck for the majority of the game, forcing the Huskie defense onto their heels and preventing their offense from becoming the aggressors in the dual. When Owatonna's offense did get opportunities on their side of the ice, the Northfield defense rarely allowed them to get a clean shot off. Things changed in the third period when Owatonna came out of the gates with a fire in their bellies and was able to place 11 shots on goal. Unfortunately, the goals never manifested.
"It was good for our girls to bounce back there in the third and kind of get the shots on goal back to up to close to even...Overall, I was happy with the effort that we put forward. It was just a matter of some things just didn't go our way and we didn't capitalize on the chances," Cloud said. "It was very similar to our last game against Northfield...[T]hey've got a really strong goalie and if we can't get our chances on net, or if we put [shots] into the goalie, then we're not scoring goals. It's tough to score goals on them."
Teams can learn quite a bit about themselves during matchups such as these. Northfield proved that not only are they the best team in the Big 9 Conference, but also that they're arguably the team to beat in Section 1AA. Owatonna learned that, despite their overall excellent defense and goaltending, they need to be better at controlling the puck and getting shots up against elite competition; they need to lean just as heavily on their top-tier offense against the good competition as they do against the bad.
The two teams will not meet up again this season unless both make it to the Section 1AA final, though Owatonna will likely have to go through a strong Lakeville South team (11-2-1, 10-2-1 South Suburban Conference) to get to that point. If they do, Northfield will once again be faced with disproving an old sports adage, that it's difficult to beat a good team three times.