Ask any soul in the crowd what was the match of the night Owatonna's return home and one of two weight classes will likely be the answer: 182 pounds or 220 pounds.
Freshman Blake Fitcher and eighth grader Max Flemke wrestled two completely different matches and both ended by eliciting the loudest ovations from their coaches, teammates and the crowd in the Huskies' 53-19 win over Mankato East.
“We brought that energy tonight, that’s exactly what we’ve been talking about all week after kind of a dip last week, so the energy was there, the effort and some courageous stuff,” Owatonna coach Derek Johnson said. “Black Fitcher had an absolute animal of a match coming back from behind, Charlie Seykora was going up against a hammer and stayed with him every step along the way and so proud of Max Flemke, first varsity match, first pin tonight, that was so exciting.”
Fitcher was the first of the two onto the mat and he was locked into an intense, three-period battle with East’s Brady Hoffner at 182 pounds.
It was a fight for Fitcher, who struggled to pull ahead and spent a large portion of the match wrestling from behind, but still kept it close.
The entire match, Johnson and Owatonna’s bench continued to cheer on Fitcher and consistently reminded him that Hoffner couldn’t match his energy and stamina.
“In the last minute, I got like a spark. I was like, ‘well I’m down by about five, we need to get this going. He’s tired, more tired than I am,’ and the coaches were telling me that,” Fitcher said. “So got the spark to get a reversal, get him on his back and tie it up.”
While trailing 8-5 within the final minute of his dual, Fitcher nearly won via fall if Fitcher could’ve kept Hoffner’s shoulders down, but he earned three back points for a near fall, tying the match up with under 30 seconds remaining.
Hoffner ended up making a costly mistake as he was called for a technical for grabbing Fitcher’s singlet, which awarded him another point to put him ahead 9-8 when the buzzer sounded for his victory that got the gymnasium roaring.
“This is my win, this is my match,” Fitcher said. “It’s kind of like Kobe Bryant, Mamba Mentality. You gotta do what you need to do to get the win.”
The win was massive for one of the Huskies' up-and-comers, but it wasn’t the only massive win by a young wrestler.
Just a few matches later, eighth grader Max Flemke stepped onto the mat for his first varsity match.
Flemke couldn’t have asked for a better way to start a career.
“Always before my matches, I always go out thinking, ‘I’m going to whip this guy,’ and then I saw him, doubt sank in my head, but after the match, I was thinking, ‘I did it,’” Flemke said.
He matched up against East’s Hayden Pietsch at the 220-pound weight class and for a brief moment, it looked like Pietsch was going to pull ahead and rack up bonus points.
With shades of Fitcher, Flemke flipped the dual in the blink of an eye by tossing Pietsch to the mat and pinning his shoulders down.
His teammates just a few feet away were nearly spilling onto the mat and the home crowd was more than ready to blow the roof off Owatonna High School. When the ref blew his whistle and tapped the mat, the place exploded.
Flemke recorded his first victory by fall in 1:24.
“It was kind of unreal, I just stepped on the mat and I wasn’t thinking too much of it,” Flemke said. “The main goal was not to get pinned. I stepped out there and a few seconds in, he tried to throw me in a headlock and I reserved it and pinned him in 30 something seconds. Felt pretty cool for a first varsity match.”
It was two electrifying wins for the Huskies and gave a good glimpse into the future of Owatonna wrestling in a dual that was already going in its favor.
Owatonna already led 30-0 before the first match of the night, senior Landon Johnson nearly won by fall within two seconds of the opening whistle before winning by tech fall, Jacob Reinardy and his opponent traded near falls in an 8-4 victory and Kanin Hable returned after nursing a knee injury and getting a 1:30 fall.
Fitcher and Flemke were the biggest highlights under the spotlight, however.
“Probably one of the best experiences of my life,” Fitcher said following the dual. “Ever since I was little, I wanted to wrestle under the spotlight in front of the home crowd. At the Albert Lea match a few years back, a big section thing, got the win and it erupted. I wish I could always have that when I was little, so it was pretty awesome.
“I finally got like a childhood dream.”