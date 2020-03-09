LAKEVILLE — Two months ago, the notion that the Owatonna boys basketball team would have Lakeville South on the ropes deep into the second half of the Section 1-AAAA semifinal in a matchup between two of the top four seeds in the bracket would have seemed far-fetched.
But that’s exactly what took place on Saturday night.
Standing tall in a hostile environment, the youthful Huskies — who invaded the top half of the sectional standings by finishing the regular season by winning 12 of their final 15 games — played the Cougars within two points for the game’s first 18 minutes, didn’t’ flinch despite a flurry of Lakeville South 3-pointers early in the second half and drew within five points when Nolan Burmeister sliced through the defense and kissed a shot off the glass from in close with 7 minutes, 21 seconds left on the clock.
However, that would prove to be Owatonna’s final stand.
Lakeville South swiftly answered Burmeister’s bucket with a 6-0 run over the next 90 seconds and didn’t allow the Huskies to draw any closer than eight points in the game’s final 5 minutes, 38 seconds before putting the finishing touches on an 80-66 victory on its home floor.
“We just ran out of time,” Owatonna coach Josh Williams said outside the visitor’s locker room after the game. “We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
In a definitive 18-9 scoring surge to finish the game, the Cougars’ leading scorer Reid Patterson — who had been reduced to a non-factor for the better part of the previous 30 minutes — scored 10 of his 13 points. His acrobatic reverse layup at the 6:07-mark gave South only its second double-digit lead of the game before his uncontested bank-shot from in close after an offensive rebound made it 78-64 with just under 90 seconds on the clock.
And that was it.
In what seemed like the blink of an eye, Owatonna (17-11) had gone from seemingly on the verge of making another gutsy comeback to walking off the floor utterly exhausted after going toe-to-toe with a team that peaked as high as No. 2 in the Class AAAA QRF rankings as late as mid-January.
“We answered their runs every time until that last seven minutes or so,” Williams said. “There were lots of opportunities similar to Farmington where they would have a six, eight-point run and we were able to cut it back. And then another run, and we are back within a one possession. They just made that one more big run that distanced themselves from us. As for Patterson, good players are going to step up when the time is needed and he did that.”
Despite being out-sized for the first time all season against Lakeville South’s mammoth 6-foot-9, 300-pound Riley Mahlman, Evan Dushek put an exclamation point on what was a stellar final two months of his breakout sophomore campaign by scoring a game-high 22 points while adding five rebounds and five blocks. Remarkably, the 6-7 post out-performed essentially player on the floor despite being whistled for his second foul almost exactly four minutes after the opening tip-off.
“He just continued to battle,” Williams said of Dushek, who averaged 25.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and shot 63.1% from the floor in his final three games of the season. “He continued to play hard throughout the rest of the game without playing like he was hampered by fouls. I was really proud of Evan in that regard.”
Not to be outdone, fellow underclassman Brayden Williams flourished in the lively atmosphere and dropped 21 points and collected a game-high three steals. In fact, it was Williams who personally answered a trio of Cougars’ baskets late in the first half to level the score on each occasion. He splashed a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points in the final 4:01 before intermission, tying the game at 34-34 with roughly 45 seconds on the clock by out-maneuvering his defender from in close.
Lakeville South — which only pulled ahead by two points at the break after Joe Bachinski poked the ball loose near mid court and finished at the other end with 22 seconds on the clock — broke free from a single-possession game early in the second half by generating a swift 8-0 spurt that was ignited by consecutive 3-pointers from Avery Mast and capped by a Jack Leland layup with 13:24 on the clock to make it 50-40.
Taking the pulse of the suddenly raucous atmosphere and sensing that the Cougars were teetering on the edge of blowing the game open, Williams called timeout and the Huskies responded by scoring eight of the game’s next 10 points to claw within 52-48. Isaac Oppegard and Burmeister each knocked down a 3-pointer in the stretch while Duskek kindled the surge with a smooth fade-away jumper with roughly 13 minutes on the clock.
From there, the teams traded blows for the next six minutes as the Cougars led by no more than eight points until Leland and Mahlman scored on back-to-back possessions directly prior to Patterson’s outburst.
Tethered to the paint and accounting for nearly half of South’s total production on the glass, Mahlman gobbled up five offensive rebounds and led all players with 16 boards to go with 16 points.
“He made a difference,” Williams said of the future University of Wisconsin offensive lineman. “He’s just a load. Even when he missed it, he goes so strong to the basket that even if you contest a shot he bounces you backwards and then he’s right there under the rim for an offensive rebound. He bounces Evan out of the way, which no one else has done all season, and then no one is there to get the (defensive) rebound. He is a tough matchup.”
Mast finished 5 of 6 from beyond the arc and led Lakeville South with 19 points. Four of his 3-pointers came after the break to spearhead a Lakeville South offense that connected on a blistering 17 of 27 shots in the final 18 minutes. After being held to just two 3-pointers in the opening frame, the Cougars connected on 5 of 10 from deep in the second half.
“Our number one keys coming in were to control, or to limit, (Patterson), limit (Mast) and control (Mahalman) as best as possible,” Williams said. “As good as they are inside, they have guys that can flat-out shoot it and they just made runs. We felt stronger about limiting those three-point looks to their good players and try to force tough, contested twos, and for the most part, we did a good job in the first half and in the second half, look what happened.”
Each team finished with less than 10 turnovers and combined for just 17. The Cougars helped make up the difference by out-rebounding the Huskies 38-27 overall and 11-6 on the offensive glass.
The game within the game
If Williams and Mast appeared to be playing with a little extra fire in their bellies, it’s because they were.
That tends to happen when you are essentially playing for bragging rights.
Williams and Mast have played offseason basketball together for the last three years as part of the the Wear Out the Net AAU program in Lakeville and were clearly driven by the one-on-one matchup and landed some of the biggest blows in a game full of staggering punches.
And boy did the crowd respond.
One of the most stirring moments came shortly after the Lakeville South student’s section serenaded Williams with a a coordinated “coach’s kid!” chant late in the first half. Within the next few possessions, the OHS sophomore responded by poking the ball loose near half court and scooping it in-stride as he dribbled into the frontcourt.
With the South defense charging back the other way and sprinting toward the lane, Williams calmly stopped on the wing, eyed the rim and lofted a 3-pointer that snapped directly through the net to tie the score 26-26 with 4:01 on the clock. Over the next three minutes, Williams would add a game-tying NBA-range 3-pointer from the left wing and spin into the lane for a bucket to knot things up at 34-34 with less than a minute on the clock.
Whether he was motivated by Williams’ spirited performance late in the first half, or perhaps just because he’s a darn-good basketball player, Mast helped ignite the crowd by swishing back-to-back 3-pointers in a critical stretch early in the second half before adding a third deep ball at the 10:33-mark to expand the Cougars’ lead to nine points.
“He really got going,” coach Williams said of Mast. “Both he and Brayden were pretty geared up and they wanted to guard each other, you could just tell.”
From a raw production standpoint, the offensive numbers are pretty staggering as the pair combined to shoot 64% from the field overall while ringing up a combined 40 points and eight 3-pointers.
Top two seeds to collide in section championship game
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Rochester Mayo took down cross-town rival Rochester Century 74-57 on Saturday and will meet the top-seeded Cougars on Friday for a chance to represent Section 1 at the Class AAAA state tournament in Minneapolis.
The Spartans (22-6) — who lost to the Panthers 75-62 on Jan. 7 — will enter the section championship at the Rochester Civic Center having won 13 of their last 14 games with the only loss in the span coming against Class AAA, No. 1-ranked Mankato East by 10 points on the road.
Mayo has gone toe-to-toe with red-hot No. 10-ranked East Ridge — losing by just one point on Jan. 25 — and has defeated Class AAA, state-ranked Austin and has taken down one of the top big-school teams in northwest Wisconsin, Eau Claire North, 93-80.
With nine-time defending champion Lakeville North having been shifted to Section 3-AAAA in the offseason, Section 1-AAAA will have a new champion for the first time since the 2011-2012 season.
Lakeville South 80, Owatonna 66
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 21 (3 steals), Payton Beyer 4, Nolan Burmeister 9, Isaac Oppegard 7 (7 rebounds), Evan Dushek 21 (7 rebounds, 5 blocks), Ty Creger 1, Sol Havelka 2. Halftime: Lakeville South 36, Owatonna 34.
Owatonna team stats: Field goals: 28-58 (48.3%); 3-point FG: 6-16 (37.5%); Free throws: 4-9 (44.4%)