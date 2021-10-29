The Blooming Prairie boys and girls cross country teams made their way to Rochester on Thursday to compete in the Section 1A meet, where the Blossoms came close to having a runner qualify for the Class A state meet.
Gloria Hernandez fell just outside of the qualifiers for the girls state meet as the Blooming Prairie girls placed 14th out of 20 teams with a team score of 344 points.. The boys finished 17th out of 20 teams with a team score of 402 points.
Lake City (88) won the girls championship and Lewiston-Altura/Ruschford-Peter (66) won the boys championship.
In the girls race, Gloria Hernandez finished as the Blossoms best runner of the day behind her 14th-place finish with a time of 21 minutes, 22 seconds. According to Blooming Prairie head coach John Bruns, she was within four places and 30 seconds away from earning a state qualifying bid.
Behind Hernandez, Emily Miller (24:07) and Chloe McCarthy (24:20) were the only other two in the top 100 of runners with Miller in 70th place and McCarthy in 76th place.
Abby Smith (26:55) in 106th, Emily Anderson (26:58) in 107th, Asha Lighthizer (27:43) in 111th and Isabelle Sunde (29:14) in 115th closed out the day for the girls.
In the boys race, Hosea Baker finished as the top runner behind his 39th place finish with a time of 19:16. Jesse Cardenas (20:07) finished in 72nd with Tyler Forystek trailing just behind in 86th place with his time of 20:34.
Outside of the top 100 runners, Stephen Fennell (21:09) placed 104th, Jaxon Harberts (21:35) placed 108th, Elliot Swenson (22:15) placed 115th and Sam Michaud (23:16) placed 122nd.
With no state qualifiers, the cross country season came to a close for the Awesome Blossoms.