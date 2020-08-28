In the first of back-to-back matches to open the season against two of last year's top three teams in the Big Nine Conference, the Owatonna girls tennis team passed its first major test on Thursday night with an impressive 5-2 victory over Mankato West.
“Great way to start the season and a nice win for our program coming out of the gates,” said Owatonna coach Curt Matejcek. “It was so awesome to be able to watch the kids compete again. We had several players getting their first varsity start and their first varsity win.”
With holes to fill up and down the ladder at doubles, Matejcek was especially pleased by the Huskies’ clean 3-0 sweep in the pair’s competition. Newcomer Cora Barrett teamed up with veteran Caitlyn Bussert at No. 1 and pulled of a pivotal 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over the combination of Elli Kim and Anna Egeland.
“Our number one doubles combo performed very well,” Matejcek said. “They had a huge for set tiebreak win, which gave them a little momentum going into the second set.”
Klara Blacker and Lauren Thamert made their varsity debut as Owatonna’s new No. 2 doubles pair and pulled off a back-and-forth win over Lillian Schmidt and Julia Ulman 6-4, 7-5.
And, finally, at No. 3 doubles, Alivia Schuster and Emma Herzog joined forces to defeat Ella Betters and Kahle Doms, 6-4, 6-3.
At singles, No. 2 Megan Johnson and No. 4 Olivia McDermott secured both of Owatonna’s team points. Johnson won in straight sets with relative ease (6-2, 6-0) while McDermott’s opponent retired due to excessive heat with the OHS sophomore leading 4-1 in the opening set.
“Megan Johnson continued to play well as did Olivia McDermott,” Matejcek said.
Olivia Herzog made her first appearance as Sara Anderson’s replacement at No. 1 singles and rebounded from 6-0 sweep in the opener and challenged Lauren Douglas in the second set before ultimately coming up shy, 6-3.
The Huskies take the court next on Tuesday at Mankato East. OHS defeated the Cougars 5-2 last season.
NOTES
Mankato West finished in third place in the conference in 2019, one spot ahead of Owatonna…The Huskies match scheduled for Friday against last season’s second place finisher, Rochester Century, was postponed for the second time and was moved to Sept. 8. The teams were originally slated to open the season on Tuesday but that was pushed back due to heat (it was in the low-90s that afternoon)…Owatonna won two of the three “extra” matches played at doubles on Thursday.