Taking the pool against perhaps the best team in Big Nine Conference, points were hard to come by on Tuesday night as the Owatonna girls swimming and diving team lost 93-84 in a match that transitioned to an exhibition after the eighth varsity event.
“It was a tough meet to grab points in,” Owatonna coach Isaiah Fuller said. “West is pretty tough at the top end, but we had some great races.”
A couple of Owatonna’s highlights came in a pair of freestyle races. Logan Norrid finished just 2.5 seconds off of the school record in the 200-yard freestyle with a blue-ribbon time of 2:04.04 while teammate Ellie Youngquist dropped nine seconds in the 500 and finished just a fraction of a second behind Sarah Patenaude in second place with a 5:46.63. Patenaude touched the board in 5:46.37.
“The place was deafening,” Fuller said of the atmosphere inside the pool as Patenaude and Youngquist sprinted down the final stretch.
Owatonna has the next week off and will hit the pool again on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Red Wing. The Huskies next home competition is Oct. 3 against Northfield at 6 p.m.
Mankato West 93, Owatonna 84*
Owatonna top results: 200 yard medley relay—3. Owatonna (Emily Larson, Leah Seykora, Vanessa Gonzalez, Kendall Grund), N/A; 200 freestyle—1. Logan Norrid 2:04.04; 200 IM—4. Laken Meier 3:04.01; 50 freestyle—3. Ellie Youngquist 26.62; Diving—3. Margret Jacott 139.70; 100 butterfly—4. Anna Youngquist 1:14.90; 100 freestyle—3. Leah Seykora 1:02.85; 500 freestyle—2. Ellie Youngquist 5:46.63; 200 freestyle relay—Owatonna (Emily Larson, Laken Meier, Ellie Youngquist, Logan Norrid) 1:52.42; 100 backstroke—Cheryl Smith 1:16.81; 100 breastroke—Logan Norrid 1:12.20; 400 freestyle relay—Owatonna (Ellie Youngquist, Emily Larson, Leah Seykora, Logan Norrid) 4:07.76
NOTE: Match went into exhibition after 8 events