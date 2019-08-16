One of the first opportunities for Owatonna to measure up to the rest of the Big Nine Conference, as well as some Section 1-AA, foes is coming up soon.
Like the girls, the OHS boys will head to Faribault’s home invitational is Sept. 6, the Huskies’ third meet of the year.
Albert Lea, Mankato West, Northfield, Faribault and Winona will come from the Big Nine. All but West are in Section 1-AA. Farmington from 1-AA will also attend.
Here’s a brief outlook for each boys Big 9 and section team heading into 2019. A girls preview is coming soon. All athletes’ grade levels are for the 2019-20 school year.
Big Nine Conference
Albert Lea — The Tigers lacked an elite runner last year but had good depth to finish sixth in the Big 9. Three finished in the top 25 led by senior Sonny Ortega-Roseli. Their next two runners in 19th and 24th graduated, but Aaron Bauers (43rd) and Logan Barr (64th) return as juniors. Longtime head coach Jim Haney returns.
Austin — Austin should be a contender for a high finish in the Big 9. The Packers took fifth last year and return five of their top seven led by third-place finisher Metijwok Omod at 16:29.6. The two graduating were 13th and 17th and were the only others on the team under 18 minutes. Tony Einertson returns as head coach.
Faribault — The Falcons look to make a move up the Big 9 ladder after a respectable eighth-place finish last year. Faribault is much more seasoned with six of its top seven returning. Senior leader Mitchell Hanson took 18th at the 2018 Big 9 meet at 17:21.2. Junior Tanner Longshore also cracked 18 minutes at 17:45.5 and was third on the team and 35th overall. Senior Ethan Krueger also found the top 50. Nine-year head coach Mark Bongers returns.
Mankato East — The Cougars may have what it takes to lift the trophy. All top six from varsity return including senior Jett Oachs who was sixth at 16:47.4. He was one of three in the top 25 for the team that finished third. The Cougars also had three in the top 10 in the JV meet. Chris Ward returns as head coach.
Mankato West — The Scarlets hope to get a couple more under 18 minutes as they return six of their top seven, including leader Hans Rupnow (31st, 17:40.1). He is the only returner in the top 50 from a team that took 11th place. Joe Broze returns as head coach.
Northfield — It was a rebuilding year in 2018 for the Raiders who finished in 10th. They were the youngest team in the conference and return their top four times from Big 9. Sophomore Adam Reisetter led with a 22nd place finish at 17:30.2 and was one of two to crack 18 minutes. While Northfield lacks top end times now, its top four all have two-plus years to gel together. Nichole Porath enters her third year as head coach.
Owatonna — The Huskies are coming off a seventh place finish but may be a contender in the 2020s. Their top three from 2018 were all freshmen, including leader Preston Meier who took 10th at 17:00.2. They lose one senior from 2018, but the rest of the top seven have two or more years left to run. State coaches association hall of fame coach David Chatelaine returns for his 29th year. The Big 9 meet is held at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna as well.
Red Wing — The Wingers claimed their third straight Big 9 team title and second straight individual title in 2018. Red Wing will have to say goodbye to all of its top five including the champ, Weston Wyatt, who won by 5.5 seconds at 16:21.9. Junior Caleb Korder is the leading returner at 41st (17:51.1). Jesse Nelson returns as head coach.
Rochester Century — The Panthers finished fourth and were one of three teams to have all five scorers place top 40. Leader Jackson Murray (fifth, 16:45.2) graduated, but the next four finishers return as well as the JV Big 9 champ, junior Jason Dong. Before Red Wing reeled off three straight conference titles, Century did the same from 2013-2015. Paul Callahan returns as head coach.
Rochester John Marshall — The Rockets were ninth last year in the Big 9. Six of their top seven are back including leader Dakota Dowd at 17:07.6 for 14th. Michael Sonnabend enters his third year as head coach.
Rochester Mayo — The Spartans return their entire top seven from a team that placed 12th. With that said, there was a lot of youth last year, so success a year later isn’t a guarantee. Senior Bryce Baker led last year in 39th place at 17:49.4. Brett Carroll returns as head coach.
Winona — The Winhawks were seven points away from first place last year and boast the highest-finishing returner. Senior Carter Briggs took second at 16:27.4 and is just one of four returners from the top 10. Briggs will have to shoulder the load as three of the next four and four of the next six finishers graduated. Jed Reisetter returns as head coach.
Section 1-AA
Red Wing — Red Wing goes for its fourth straight section title after winning by 20 points over Farmington a year ago. The Wingers took fifth at state, but only Korder who finished 170th returns.
Farmington — While Farmington lost by 20 to Red Wing, it was 34 clear of third place to ensure the second and final spot into state. The Tigers may be the favorite this year with its top three finishers back led by senior Aaron Kruse who took fourth at 16:01. Kruse was 44th at state and senior Noah Revels 48th. Lisa Lippold returns for her ninth season as head coach.
Winona — The Winhawks took third last year with Briggs the highest returner in second at 15:54.6. He was 13th at state.
Lakeville North — The Panthers took fourth and were 41 points clear of fifth. Their leader, Tyler Osen (eighth, 16:06.3) graduated, but North’s next three are all back and finished top 30. Karl Ermisch enters his fourth year as head coach.
Austin — The Packers took fifth place and were led by Omod who took third and was the last to break 16 minutes at 15:58.3. Omod was 36th at state.
Lakeville South — The Cougars took sixth and return three of their top five and five of the top seven. Leader Jack Otterson (12th, 16:07.3) graduated, making junior Aaron Cavanaugh the top returner (25th, 16:51.8). Jason Just returns as head coach.
Albert Lea — The Tigers placed seventh and were led by Ortega-Roseli who finished 15th with a 16:33.5.
Rochester Century — The Panthers finished eighth but were just six points shy of seventh and 43 ahead of ninth. Junior Seth Hill is the leading returner (33rd, 17:05.4).
Owatonna — The Huskies finished ninth and were led by Meier (16th, 16:36.1). Their top five was composed entirely of eighth-graders and freshmen.
Faribault — The Falcons finished 10th and were led by Hanson (20th, 16:47.4). Faribault will be one of the more experienced teams with five of its top six returners being upperclassmen.
Kasson-Mantorville — The KoMets finished 11th but return a state entrant, senior Isaac Threinen. Threinen finished 14th in the section (16:26.2) and was 98th at state. K-M graduated only its second finisher from 2018. Jared Pittman returns as head coach.
Waseca — The Bluejays finished 12th and had five runners finish between 45th and 74th. Cole Hall in 45th graduated, but junior Matt Feldkamp (50th, 17:21.5) and their fourth through seventh team finishers are back. Grant Popp returns as head coach.
Rochester John Marshall — The Rockets finished 13th and were led by senior Jonathan Devlin (64th, 17:35.3).
Northfield — The Raiders took 14th and were led Reisetter (24th, 16:51.7).
Rochester Mayo — The Spartans were 15th and were led by junior William Roden (43rd, 17:16.6).
Hastings — The Raiders placed 16th despite a ninth place finish by now graduated Eric Howd (16:06.5). Five of their next six runners are back, but none finished in the top 50 and only two in the top 100. John DeWall returns as head coach.