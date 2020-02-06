NORTHFIELD — About 24 hours before the biggest game of the season, Northfield junior Payton Fox discovered her entire role was shifting.
Fox, who's been one of the primary defenders for the Northfield girls hockey team this year, was pulled aside during practice Tuesday afternoon and was told she wouldn't be lining up on defense during Wednesday's Section 1-AA quarterfinal game against fifth-seeded Owatonna at Northfield Ice Arena.
Instead, because eighth-grade forward Ayla Puppe was out with an injury and junior forward Rachel Braun was battling pneumonia, Fox was starting the game on the team's top forward line.
"This was kind of like a surprise to me," Fox said after the game Wednesday, in which she scored three goals to help fourth-seeded Northfield win 4-2 and advance to Saturday's Section 1-AA semifinals at top-seeded Lakeville South.
The win was also the program's first in the postseason since moving up to Class AA at the start of the 2017-18 season, and avenged a 2-1 overtime loss to Owatonna on Jan. 30 that forced the Raiders and Huskies to split the Big Nine Conference title.
Fox scored her first goal eight minutes into the first period, when, after receiving a pass from Boland, let loose a low slap-shot from just above the face off circles that slipped between Asia Buryska's legs in front of the net while Northfield (16-9-0) was killing off a penalty. OHS was out-shot 28-24 and Buryska finished with 24 saves.
After Owatonna (17-7-1) tied the game 1-1 with 1:51 left in the first period on a goal by Samantha Bogen, Fox struck again, this time on the power play. The anatomy of the goal was the same as before, with Boland feeding the puck near the blue line to Fox, who connected for her second goal of the game with 21 seconds left in the first period.
Boland and Fox connected again in the middle of the second period while killing off a penalty, this time with Fox burying a quick wrist shot from about 10 feet in front of the net, providing the Raiders with a pair of shorthanded goals while the Huskies finished 0-for-4 on the power play.
Northfield took that 3-1 lead into the second intermission and maintained it for much of the third period. After Owatonna’s Lillian Hunst scored with 4:23 remaining in the third to trim the deficit to 3-2, a different Northfield player in a new role stepped up.
Freshman forward Megan Snyder spent the year playing on the team's seldom-used third line, but was moved up to the second line for the postseason opener. Then, she found herself on the ice for a stretch of 4-on-4 play, and with 3:15 left in the game, absorbed a pass from Stanchina and buried her shot from five feet out for the final goal of the game.
Moving forward, Northfield will attempt to avenge another defeat, as it's set to travel to play at 7 p.m. Saturday at top-seeded Lakeville South. The Cougars beat the Raiders 3-1 in Lakevile on Dec. 20, although the final goal was an empty-netter.
As for the Huskies, Wednesday marked a disappointing end to what was an otherwise wildly successful campaign. Under the guidance of first-year head coach Tony Cloud, Owatonna feasted on Big Nine Conference teams and captured its first league championship in almost a decade.
The chief catalysts of the Huskies’ offense were rendered silent on Wednesday night as none of the team’s top six scorers found the back of the net.
Buryska and Chloe Schmidt are the lone seniors on the roster.
None of Owatonna’s seven losses during the 2019-20 season came by more than four goals.
AROUND THE SECTION
No. 1 Lakeville South 10, No. 8 Century 0
The top-seeded Cougars, who are last year's section champs, scored early and often in their quarterfinal rout of the Panthers (2-21). Lindsay Maloney scored the first of two goals only 1:05 into the first period, while Lakeville South (20-5-1) led 4-0 at the end of the first, 6-0 at the end of the second and added four more in the third for good measure.
In addition to Maloney, Taylor Otremba score three times. Iona Welsch, Kaylynn Maloney and Brooke Alexander all dished out a pair of assists, while Lauren Sovari needed only six saves to record the shutout in her third start of the season.
No. 2 Farmington 11, No. 7 Mayo 0
The other quarterfinal featuring a South Suburban Conference foe against a Big 9 Conference opponent didn't go much differently than the first, with Farmington racing out to a 7-0 lead by the end of the first period. The 11 goals are the most the Tigers (16-10) have scored this season and the margin of victory nearly triples its previous high.
The Spartans (4-18-1) managed only two shots throughout the game.
Liv Helleson and Brenna Fuhrman both scored twice, while Jayden Siefert handed out four assists and Sam Moehle distributed three assists.
No. 3 Dodge County 6, John Marshall 0
The loss by Rochester John Marshall (7-19) made it an all chalk night Wednesday, and cemented Northfield as the only Big 9 Conference team to advance into the semifinals.
Dodge County (14-11-1) will travel to Farmington for its semifinal matchup Saturday night. Additional information from this game was unavailable as of publication.
Northfield 4, Owatonna 2
FIRST PERIOD
N—Payton Fox (Jessica Boland), 8:00, SH
O—Samantha Bogen (Olivia Herzog), 15:09
N—Fox (Boland, Ava Stanchina), 16:39, PP
SECOND PERIOD
N—Fox (Boland), 8:03
THIRD PERIOD
O—Lillina Hunst (Abby Vetsch), 12:37
N—Megan Snyder (Stanchina), 13:45
Owatonna goalie: Asia Buryska (24 saves)
Northfield goalie: Maggie Malecha (22 saves)