Just because summer has arrived doesn't mean that high school basketball isn't being played throughout the gyms of Minnesota.
The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) season has been in full swing for some time and this weekend the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association will be hosting the MBCA Invite at East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minnesota.
Sixteen teams comprised of some of the greatest boys basketball talent the state has to offer will battle in front of 80 colleges and over 100 coaches from across the nation including numerous schools from powerhouses such as the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten Conference and others.
Owatonna High School will be represented by 2021 OPP Player of the Year Brayden Williams, who will be competing on Team 9 alongside athletes from the likes of Eastview, Edina, Mankato West and others. Team 9 will be coached by Josh Williams, head boys coach at Owatonna as well as Brayden's father, and Kory Petzenhauser from Spencer, Iowa. Owatonna's Evan Dushek was also slated to compete, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.
Games began Friday evening and conclude early Saturday afternoon.
TEAM 9
Brayden Williams, Owatonna
Muja Burton, Columbia Heights
Sammy Presthus, Edina
Kenji Scales, Eastview
Buom Jock, Mankato West
Trey Campbell, Cedar Falls
Karter Petzenhauser, Spencer
Zachary Zrust, Buffalo
Brady Helgren, Edina