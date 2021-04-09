The Northfield Raiders defeated the Owatonna Huskies, 10-3, Thursday evening in what was either teams' first high school baseball action in nearly two years.
The game started as a duel between pitchers Brayden Truelson of Owatonna and Gunnar Benson of Northfield, with only one run crossing the plate for either team prior to the fourth inning. The Raiders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a past ball and later added a second in the top of the fourth.
Truelson — who was tagged with the game's loss — left after the fourth inning after striking out five Northfield batters. Benson lasted only two-thirds of an inning longer, however, the velocity on his fastball mixed with his ability to accurately locate his off-speed pitches led to him punching out 10 Huskies.
"I loved our starting pitching. [Benson] was really sharp," Northfield coach Mark Auge said after the game. "Usually this stage of the game, the pitchers are ahead of the hitters, so if the pitchers are sharp, they're going to probably be dominating and he did a good job."
Joey Malecha entered the game in place of Benson for the Raiders and pitched the remaining two and two-thirds innings, picking up three strikeouts. The Owatonna bullpen, however, did not fair as well. They allowed eight runs over the remaining three innings, hampered by an inconsistent ability to locate their pitches. While the Huskies ultimately limited Northfield to four hits on the night, numerous walks and passed balls ultimately did them in.
"I thought Truelson threw a really good game. I think he gave up maybe two hits and one earned run. I thought he had a good outing...Both of [Northfield's] pitchers did a really nice job. They threw hard, mixed it up, they just worked ahead and did a super nice job for the first outing," Owatonna coach Tate Cummins said following the loss. "Early, pitchers are going to be way ahead of hitters. We held them to four hits, but they were able to get around the bases, get those walks and balls in the dirt. They took advantage of that."
Catcher Blake Mellgren led Northfield with two hits and drove in two runs. Cole Stanchina also added two RBIs while Tate Journell led both teams with three. For Owatonna, Conor Budach laced a double into the left field corner for the only extra base hit of the game. Matt Seykora also reached base and helped drive in two of the Huskies' runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Owatonna begins their season 0-1, while Northfield starts off 1-0. The Huskies won't have much time to lick their wounds, however, as they have games this coming Saturday and Monday. Cummins isn't overly concerned about his team's struggles in their first seven innings, though.
"You're going to take losses, but you've got to be able to move on," Cummins said. "So this is a loss, it's not a big deal. There's 19 other games and we're going to use all of the games to try to get ready for the end of the season."
Northfield returns to action on Saturday in Mankato in a matchup with Mankato West. Owatonna also returns to the diamond on Saturday in a game against Rochester John Marshall in Rochester.