With not much competition left in the regular season, Medford wrestling is focused on two things: getting everyone healthy and being at full strength come sections.
The Tigers have relied on their depth to fill out a lineup this season. Within the last week, a few of the varsity regulars have returned to the mat, including Alex Helgeson who is ranked No. 2 in Class A at 120 pounds.
Head coach Dennis Whitman said this season has been stressful trying to navigate through COVID-19 protocol and making sure everyone is able to return.
Whitman added that some of the early-season team results were a result of having many of the typically relied upon wrestlers out of the lineup.
“That's affected us a little, but it also speaks to our depth. We've wrestled well,” Whitman said. “We've won plenty of matches. Those kids that got experience, we're going to need them in the future.
“We're kind of getting to the point in the season where it's right at the end and we're getting back to full strength," he added. "We're trying to get a couple kids caught up with everybody else.”
Thursday evening against a strong Maple River team, the Tigers continued to show how good its depth is with a 55-15 win.
Sophomore Kael Neumann, who has been wrestling all year in place of Charley Elwood, earned a pin at the 138-weight pound class.
Helgeson, along with Dillon Bartosch who recently began wrestling again, each picked up wins in their respective matches. Helgeson earned five early points in the first period, then held off his opponent for 10-5 decision at 132. Bortosch helped extend Medford’s lead with a win by fall at 160.
The Tigers began the dual with a 15-2 major decision by Tommy Elwood at 106. The Eagles never led, but got as close as 10-9 after a win by fall at 126.
After a win by fall at 145 for the Eagles trimmed the Tigers lead to 19-15, the Tigers didn’t lose another match.
Garron Hoffman (152), Bartosch (160), Dylan Heiderscheidt (195) and Gavin Hermes (285) each won by fall.
Whitman said he’s been thankful for the leadership of Hermes and Josiah Hedensten during this season. They’ve helped keep the Tigers on track and continue to show what the expectations are for the team.
In the latest rankings, the Tigers have five wrestlers in the top-10 for Class A. With the Tigers getting back those that have missed so much of the season, the expectations might higher for the ranked-individuals and the team. Whitman said he’d like the focus to remain short term.
“We can only focus on what's next. And what's next for us is Waterville on Saturday,” Whitman said. “So we're going to try and have everyone healthy and ready to wrestle. You never know what's going to happen down the road. You can't worry about what other people are doing.”