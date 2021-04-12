Former longtime Owatonna assistant wrestling coach Jeff Becker will be a member of the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association’s 2021 Hall of Fame class, the association announced Monday morning in a press release. Becker coached at Owatonna for 24 years where he helped guide the Huskies to two Class AAA state wrestling titles under the direction of Scot Davis.
“Jeff is truly an outstanding clinician in the area of takedowns. I give him the credit for making or teams one of the best in that all important aspect of wrestling in the state of Minnesota and in the U.S.A over the years...He was a tremendous complement to my coaching in our years together,” Davis said according to the press release.
Becker will be one of four members inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 1 in Benson, Minnesota.