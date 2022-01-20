...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 3
Medford senior guard Henry Grayson (12) drives to the hoop against the JWP Bulldogs. Grayson finished with a team-high 21 points. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Medford Tigers dropped to 1-11 on the season after facing a 75-54 loss to the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs on Tuesday night.
By halftime, Medford led the hosting Bulldogs 30-28.
Senior guard Henry Grayson led the way for Medford with a team-high 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Junior guard Connor Jones followed him with 14 points, two rebounds and one steal.
Junior guard Austin Erickson added five points, 11 rebounds, one steal and one block. The Tigers also saw scoring from Landon Driscoll with four points, Casey Chambers with three points, Tyler buck and Josh Bluhm two points each and Jack Paulson and Jacob Esch with one point each.
Medford went 12-for-26 from the field (35.3 percent) and shot 6-for-15 from beyond the arc (40 percent) in the loss.
The Tigers go on the road to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown before returning home Friday night to host Bethlehem Academy.