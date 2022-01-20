(Medford Boys Basketball) Henry Grayson JWP

Medford senior guard Henry Grayson (12) drives to the hoop against the JWP Bulldogs. Grayson finished with a team-high 21 points. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Medford Tigers dropped to 1-11 on the season after facing a 75-54 loss to the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

By halftime, Medford led the hosting Bulldogs 30-28.

(Medford Boys Basketball) Casey Chambers

Medford junior guard Casey Chambers (13) dribbles the ball around the perimeter against JWP. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Senior guard Henry Grayson led the way for Medford with a team-high 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Junior guard Connor Jones followed him with 14 points, two rebounds and one steal.

(Medford Boys Basketball) Austin Erickson

Medford junior guard Austin Erickson (3) pulls up for a mid-range jump shot against JWP. He finished with five points for the Tigers. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Junior guard Austin Erickson added five points, 11 rebounds, one steal and one block. The Tigers also saw scoring from Landon Driscoll with four points, Casey Chambers with three points, Tyler buck and Josh Bluhm two points each and Jack Paulson and Jacob Esch with one point each.

Medford went 12-for-26 from the field (35.3 percent) and shot 6-for-15 from beyond the arc (40 percent) in the loss.

The Tigers go on the road to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown before returning home Friday night to host Bethlehem Academy.

