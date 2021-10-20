Gathering at the Riverview Golf Course located in New Richland, the boys and girls cross country teams from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Blooming Prairie and Medford took part in the Gopher Conference meet ahead of section meets.
The day was filled with top finishes and All-Conference honors across the board. The NRHEG girls took second place, followed by Blooming Prairie in third and Medford trailing in fifth. The Blooming Prairie boys took second place, followed by NRHEG in third place and Medford right behind in fourth place.
NRHEG: Girls 2nd, Boys 3rd
The NRHEG girls tied with the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls for first place, but WEM/JWP got the championship winning nod off a tiebreaker, due to NRHEG not fielding a sixth runner.
The girls first-place-turned-second-place finish was powered by their top two runners claiming two of the top three best finishes. Quinn VanMaldeghem sped her way to second place behind her time of 21:53.83. Torri Vaale was right behind her in third place, finishing with a time of 22:14.62.
Not far behind, Holly Bartness took 10th place behind a time of 24:34.08 and Annabelle Petsinger took 12th with her time of 24:41.48. Lexi McGannon rounded out the day for the Panthers girls with her 25th finish behind a 28:08.11 time.
The boys were led by an eighth-place finish from Devon Nelton, who finished with a time of 19:17.31. Jacob Karl was the second Panther to finish, where he placed 13th with his time of 19:38.58, followed by Connor Nelson at 18th with a time of 20:14.10.
Rounding things out, Samuel Chirstensen (22:28.88) took 22nd, Gavin Sletten (21:12.82) took 26th and Eric Arvis (21:18.10) took 29th.
All-Conference First Team: Quinn VanMaldeghem, Torri Vaale
All-Conference Second Team: Holly Bartness, Annabelle Petsinger, Devon Nelton
All-Conference Honorable Mention: Jacob Karl, Connor Nelson
Blooming Prairie: Girls 3rd, Boys 2nd
While the Blooming Prairie girls took third place overall, their top runner Gloria Hernandez fielded the top time in the girls race at 21:37.35 for first place.
Hernandez’s first-place finish marked the first time since Serena Schewe in 1999 that a BP girl won the conference meet. She was also awarded Conference Runner of the Year for her performances.
Chloe McCarthy ran behind her in eight place with a time of 23:50.26 and Emily Miller took 13th behind her time of 25:11.58.
The Blossoms rattled off finishes with Emily Anderson (26:20.07) in 18th, Abby Smith (26:55.55) in 20th and Asha Lighthizer (27:12.37) in 21st. Isabelle Sunde (28:25.39) and Melanie Winzenburg (29:16.91) finished in 27th and 29th. Lauren Schammel (36th) and Shanna Halverson (41st) closed things out for the girls.
The boys saw top finishes out of Hosea Baker and Jesse Cardenas with Baker taking fourth place behind a time of 18:44.92 and Cardenas in sixth with his time of 19:10.25. These finishes help both earn first-team honors.
Tyler Forystek earned an honorable mention, finishing in 16th place with a time of 19:59.10. Stephen Fennel (21:14.51) took 28th, Jaxon Harberts (21:27.00) took 30th and Elliot Swenson (22:30.90) took 36th.
Samuel Michaud (40th), Alexander Riley (44th), Lucas Shammel (49th) and Ben Riley (54th) closed things out for the Blossoms.
All-Conference First Team: Gloria Hernandez, Hosea Baker, Jesse Cardenas
All-Conference Second Team: Chloe McCarthy
All-Conference Honorable Mention: Emily Miller, Emily Anderson, Tyler Forystek
Medford: Girls 5th, Boys 4th
The Medford girls earned three conference honors with their top three runners. Isabel Miller got a second team nod with her 11th-place finish with a time of 24:37.40. Avery Arndt and Kristen Biebighauser got honorable mentions after Arndt took 14th behind her 25:30.89 time and Biebighauser took 29th behind her time of 26:53.09.
Behind them, Addison O’Conor (28:08.04) took 24th, Coline Penet (30:15.51) took 31st and Clara Thurnau (32:08.96) took 35th to close out the day for the girls.
The boys tied NRHEG in points, but the Panthers held the tiebreaker over the Tigers, which resulted in the boys fourth-place finish.
Medford had three runners place in the top 12, led by Austin Erickson’s seventh-place finish behind his time of 19:15.12. Cohen Stursa followed closely behind in 10th place with a time of 19:27.06, along with Cohen O’Connor in 12th with a time of 19:35.72.
Casey Chambers got an honorable mention nod with a 19th-place finish with a time of 20:15.98. Riley Babcock (23:33.07) in 43rd and Luis Lopez (26.19.97) in 47th wrapped up the day for Medford.
All-Conference Second Team: Isabel Miller, Austin Erickson, Cohen Stursa, Cohen O’Connor
All-Conference Honorable Mention: Avery Arndt, Kristen Biebighauser, Casey Chambers
With the Gopher Conference meet done, the boys and girls cross country teams will start preparations for their upcoming section meets.