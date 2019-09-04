Despite late struggles, Medford picks up 3rd straight 3-0 shutout

MEDFORD — It wasn’t always picture perfect, but in the end, the fourth-ranked Medford volleyball team remained undefeated since its season-opening loss to No. 2 Minneota and has yet to drop a set in the span.
On Tuesday, the Tigers came roaring out of the gates, but watched as a “scrappy” Zumbrota-Mazeppa squad closed the gap in the final two sets in what ultimately turned out to be another 3-0 (25-9, 25-15, 26-24) nonconference victory at a loud and energized MHS gymnasium,
“We started out the night really strong,” Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. “Zumbrota had a lot of errors in the first game and we ran our offense and played hard on defense. The second set started out much to the same as our first game (but) the third we stopped playing defense. We were waiting for them to make mistakes and we did not pass well in serve receive.”
The victory elevates Medford to 3-1 overall with all three wins coming against opponents from the Hiawatha Valley League and each by a 3-0 score. The Tigers opened the season with a shutout loss to defending state champion Minneota at the Breakdown Classic in Edina, but have since taken down Byron, Pine Island and Z-M in consecutive fashion.
The Tigers will play their first Gopher Conference contest on Thursday against United South Central, which is undefeated in a pair of matches against Martin Luther and Madelia.
On Tuesday, the Tigers won the first two sets by a combined score of 50-24, but came out flat in Game 3 and allowed the Cougars to dictate the tempo. Though the Tigers eventually won in extra points, Underdahl knows her team will need to improve moving forward and keep the foot on the gas until the bitter end.
“We did not pass well in serve-receive and we were out-of-system more than we were in-system,” she said of the two-point victory in the final set. “Zumbrota also cleaned up their mistakes and did a nice job of attacking around our block. They are a scrappy team and did a nice job of keeping the ball alive.”
Because of Z-M’s aggressiveness, Medford was forced to recover in the back row more than usual and accumulated 48 digs, most of which came in third set. Izzy Reuvers and Alyvia Johnson led the way with 11 digs apiece while libero Kiley Nihart added eight.
Offensively, Kinsey Cronin continued her terrorize defenses above the net and smashed 11 kills while Emma Kniefel added a season-high nine. Johnson added eight kills and Reuvers three. Morgan Langeslag handed out 31 assists and Nihart notched three aces.