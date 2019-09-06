BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Blooming Prairie volleyball team showed some life in a victory in the third set to stay alive, but couldn’t keep pace with Faribault Bethlehem Academy and lost 3-1 (13-25, 25-27, 25-16, 6-25) in a Gopher Conference contest Thursday night.
Heather Pirkl nearly recorded a double-double with 15 assists and eight digs while teammate Julia Worke led the team with 15 kills. Micalyn Trihus chipped in seven kills and three blocks.
The Awesome Blossoms (1-3 overall, 0-1 Gopher) are back in action at the Hayfield tournament on Saturday.
Bethlehem Academy 3, Blooming Prairie 1
Blooming Prairie leaders: Halle Strunk (13 assists, 6 digs), Heather Pirkl (15 assists, 8 digs), Julia Worke (15 kills, 18 digs), Maren Forystek (14 digs), Maya Lembke (14 digs), Micalyn Trihus (7 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs)