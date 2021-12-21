Stingy defense has been a staple of the Huskies in their first two games of the season, but in Monday night’s 72-56 win over the Northfield Raiders, they walked off the court knowing that their defensive outing wasn’t up to par.
During the first half, Owatonna tried implementing a full-court press to put pressure on Northfield’s guards, which had varying success, and for the majority of the game, they kept going back to their full-court press.
The Raiders were able to find some answers to break the press and the Huskies were able to benefit from Northfield struggling to get some shots to fall last in the first half, which ultimately allowed them to start going on a run.
“Offensively, I thought we were pretty decent,” Owatonna coach Josh Williams said. “Defensively, it was our poorest effort this season, unfortunately. I told the guys it’s not that I don’t think we’re trying hard, it just wasn’t as good as it could have been or as good as we have been.”
By the end of the first half, the Huskies held a 41-30 lead.
The second half saw a hit-or-miss defense from the Huskies and nearly allowed the Raiders to scratch and claw their way back into the game thanks to some big buckets down low and a handful of long balls.
When Northfield called timeout with seven and a half minutes remaining, Owatonna nearly led by 20 points with the scoreboard reading 64-45. Only a few minutes later when the Huskies called a timeout, the lead was close to 10 points.
The Raiders attempted to throw a full-court press of their own at the Huskies in hopes of creating some turnovers and easy points to get them back in the game.
Knowing how to break it, Owatonna was able to fight on and sealed its 72-56 win over its conference and section foe.
Senior guards Brayden Williams and Ty Creger both recorded their season-highs for scoring with Williams’ game-high 27 points and Creger’s 18 points. Williams also added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals while Creger recorded eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“I was just seeing a lot of openings and we got a lot of great shooters and we got a great big man, so it gives me a lot of space to create and I was kind of taking what they were giving me and attacking when I needed to,” Creger said.
Fellow senior Evan Dushek continued his reign of dominance below the hoop with his 21 points, 16 rebounds and four assists, but most importantly the defense he provided against Northfield’s Tate Sand, who had a streak of making the Huskies pay when Dushek wasn’t on the court.
But some of their key contributors that played an essential role in the win didn’t necessarily stuff the stat sheet like the way Williams, Creger or Dushek do.
While those three, along with Blake Burmeister, provide the offensive spark for the team, guys like Nick Williams and Connor Ginskey are able to use their side, speed and physicality to their advantage to put the Huskies in a spot to win.
Against Northfield, Williams and Ginskey didn’t record a single point, but their impact was felt in different areas.
Williams used his 6-foot-2-inch frame and athleticism to guard nearly any position on the court, either inside the paint or on the perimeter, and is able to play a physical game. He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Ginskey used his 6-foot-3-inch frame, speed and length to cut off passing lanes, force turnovers and start fast breaks for the Huskies. He recorded a team-high four steals along with one assist and their lone block against Northfield.
“Nick is just a physical competitor. He’s going to battle guys that are three inches taller, four inches taller and that’s just the way he is. He brought that tonight, which we needed against the team we were playing,” Josh Williams said. “Connor, same thing. Length and he’s probably one of the most intelligent guys on the team and knows how to play in terms of defense and in anticipation and kind of knows how to guard different guys. He gives us a nice, longer kid coming off the bench that does a lot of good things.
“Those guys are crucial, imperative or whatever other word you pick in starring their role, whatever that role may be, and that’s what it takes to win.”
With their third straight win, the Huskies continue to line themselves near the top of the Big 9 Conference.
Sitting with an undefeated record is a major plus for an Owatonna team that has high expectations once playoffs roll around. But for now, the Huskies are simply focused on what’s in front of them heading into the holiday break.
“We have a lot of work to do, I think being 3-0 is the first goal, we wanted to head into the Capitol City Classic with three wins,” Creger said. “We’re looking to build off things and take it game by game. We’re not looking at state, we’re not looking at sections, we’re just taking it game by game and we want to go as far as we can. It’s great though to be 3-0 heading into the break.”