It’s tough to be a high seed in the Section 1AAAA playoffs. Three of four lost in round one Saturday and both fell in Thursday’s elimination games.
No. 4 Owatonna (12-10) fell victim to the trend both days, falling 9-1 in an elimination game to No. 8 Rochester John Marshall (8-14) at Dartts Park.
“We had a lot of moments in this year that were super enjoyable. A lot of great memories,” said Owatonna head coach Tate Cummins. “It was just unfortunate that we didn’t play great at the end.”
The Rockets led wire to wire and plated two in the first inning. Starting pitcher senior Matt Seykora took the loss for the Huskies, allowing three runs in two-plus innings.
Senior centerfielder Payton Beyer gunned down a runner at home attempting to score on a flyout to keep the John Marshall first inning threat to two runs.
Junior Taylor Bogen doubled high off the right field fence and later came around to score on a wild pitch to get the Huskies on the board in the first.
The Rockets added a run in the third charged to Seykora after senior reliever Gavin Rein entered. John Marshall created separation in the fourth inning with five runs. They had three hits in the frame and benefitted from an error on a potential half-inning ending double play ball up the middle that resulted in no outs and a run scored.
John Marshall senior Drew Lingen is committed to North Iowa Area Community College as a catcher. He proved he can operate both ends of the battery by pitching a complete game. Lingen scattered six hits, struck out nine and his one walk did not come until the seventh inning.
He helped his cause at the plate with a run-scoring single and three walks, one of which was intentional.
Lingen was the Rockets’ ace in the regular season with a 0.95 ERA in 44 innings. He did not pitch in Saturday’s 11-1 loss to top-seeded Farmington.
“He’s their No. 1 and one of the best in the section, I think,” Cummins said. “They went around the tournament with a little bit of a different strategy. He’s a good pitcher, we had to beat him, and we just came up short.”
Senior Brayden Truelson was effective in the final three innings of relief for Owatonna. He allowed one run on three hits and no walks and posted zeroes in the sixth and seventh innings.
John Marshall outhit Owatonna 11-6 and committed one error to Owatonna’s two.
Bogen led Owatonna going 2-for-3. Junior Dylan Maas went 1-for-2 with a walk. Beyer, Seykora and junior Nick Williams each singled.
These squads split in the regular season. Owatonna won 5-0 in the first meeting in Rochester, in the only game that counted toward the conference standings, per Big 9 rules. John Marshall won the non-conference matchup 11-2 in Owatonna.
Owatonna finished 9-2 and in second place in Big 9 play with its only other loss to conference champion Mankato West (11-0). The Huskies improved from 9-14 overall and 5-6 in the Big 9 in 2019.
“It’s kind of what you put into the game that’s generally what you get back. They put in a ton of work through the years,” Cummins said. “This group, every day they come to practice and we’ve heard like zero complaints which is rare in this day and age. They show up, they put the work in. Super fun group, awesome seniors.”
John Marshall advances in the elimination bracket to travel to No. 5 New Prague at 5 p.m. Thursday. New Prague lost 5-2 to No. 1 Farmington Tuesday.
No. 3 Lakeville South beat No. 2 Northfield 10-0 in Tuesday’s other elimination game. It advances to host No. 6 Rochester Century 5 p.m. Thursday. Century lost 17-4 to No. 7 Rochester Mayo Tuesday.
Farmington faces Mayo in the final winners’ bracket game 11 a.m. Saturday in New Prague. The loser faces the John Marshall vs. New Prague winner 1:30 p.m. in New Prague. The Farmington/Mayo winner advances to the championship 5 p.m. June 9 in New Prague with a second game to follow shortly after, if necessary.