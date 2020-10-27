ROCHESTER — Logan Norrid ended her 2020 season where she began it: By breaking a record.
Establishing a new Owatonna High School all-time best of 1 minute, 6.78 seconds, Norrid collected one of her two individual silver medals in the 100-yard breastroke during the Section 1-AA competition on Saturday in Rochester.
Not to be out-done, the OHS sophomore — who broke five school records this season — also came in second place in the 100 butterfly, beating her seed time by roughly three seconds by clocking a 57.82.
Though there will not be a state meet conducted by the MSHSL this season, Norrid would have qualified in both the butterfly and breastroke.
Laken Meier finished in the top half of the 50-yard freestyle with the 15th-best time of 26.35 seconds while teammate Margret Jacott made it to the final in diving and ended in 12 of 16 with 257 points.
As a team, Owatonna finished in ninth with 104.5 points.
“We had a great finish to a weird season,” Owatonna coach Isaiah Fuller said. “It was a great meet for us. To have a shortened season, virtual meets, all of the protocols that we needed to follow, the taper I had to modify because of the different timeline and training threshold — these girls did wonderfully. To do what they did that night is something I won't soon forget. This is an amazing group of ladies who have worked their way through an incredible amount of diversity this year and this was the perfect way to end it.”