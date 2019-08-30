NORTHFIELD — With just two days to recover from its season-opening meet in Austin, the Owatonna boys cross country team maintained a steady pace and finished in the upper-half of a large and deep race at the St. Olaf Showcase on Thursday afternoon.
"The team was running tired today," OHS coach Dave Chatelaine said. "We chose to run this meet so we could have an opportunity to run on the state meet course and prepare to run in a large field of runners like what we experience later in September at the Griak Invitational."
Preston Meier led the Huskies with a 16:58, finishing in 21st place overall and posting a time that was just five seconds slower than Tuesday.
Jack Meiners clocked Owatonna's second-fastest time at 17:57 (62nd) while Brayden Williams slipped into the top 100 of 862- runners with a 18:20.
As a team, Owatonna finished in 15th place of 39 teams.
“This meet was a good workout for us to help build strength and stamina,” Chatelaine said.
The Huskies have a week to prepare for its next meet on Friday, Sept. 6 in Faribault.
St. Olaf Showcase
Owatonn top 5 times: 21. Preston Meier (16:58); 62. Jack Meiners (17:57); 95. Brayden Williams (18:20); 131.Evan Buck (18:43); 174. Trevor Hiatt (19:04)