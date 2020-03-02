Closing the book on what was a red-hot finish to the regular season, the Owatonna boys basketball team completed the annual sweep of Northfield by scorching the nets in a 91-48 Big Nine Conference showdown at the OHS gymnasium on Friday night.
The Huskies dominated essentially every phase of the game, shooting better than 50% overall, finishing with exactly half the number of turnovers as the Raiders while bullying their neighbors to the north on the glass.
Evan Dushek connected for eight field goals and went 10-for-13 from the line to lead all scorers with 26 points to go along with a season-high 16 rebounds. Brayden Williams added 15 points and a game-high six assists while Payton Beyer contributed 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists. Isaac Oppegard drained a team-high three shots from beyond the arc and chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Buoyed by an 18-for-32 (56.3%) effort in the first half, Owatonna — which raced out to a 50-25 lead at the break — shot 51.7% for the game and 22-for-26 from the free throw line (84.6%).
The Huskies out-rebounded the Raiders 40-21 and forced 16 turnovers to their eight.
Seeds announced for Section 1-AAAA tournament
After tumbling to the bottom half of the unofficial section standings following an overtime loss to Rochester John Marshall on Jan. 14, Owatonna stitched-together three different winning streaks of three games in the second half of the season, lost just three times in their final 14 contests and put itself in position to earn the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Section 1-AAAA tournament beginning on Tuesday night.
Owatonna will open by hosting Farmington of the South Suburban Conference at 8 p.m.
After thumping the Raiders on Friday, the Huskies elevated their final record to 16-10 overall and 5-4 against sectional opponents, highlighted by a wire-to-wire victory over eventual No. 3-seed Rochester Century on Jan. 23.
Farmington, meanwhile, followed a strong 7-3 start by losing seven consecutive games in a 21-day span in January — and though it generated a brief three-game winning streak to end the skid — fell apart in the final leg of the regular season and won just once in its last six outings.
According to the Minnesota Basketball Hub, 6-foot-3 guard Isaac Ask leads the Tigers in scoring at 14.1 points per game and is complimented by 6-4 sophomore forward Kyle Hrncir (11.1 PPG) and 6-5 post Carter Huschka (10.9 PPG).
The winner will face either No. 1-seeded Lakeville South (19-7) or No. 8 New Prague (5-20) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the higher seed’s gymnasium.
Interestingly, Farmington’s only victory in its last six games came on Feb. 18 on the road against the Cougars by a 74-64 margin. Similar to the Tigers, Lakeville South has scuffled in the weeks leading up the postseason and is just 2-4 in its last six games after losing only three times in its first 20 contests.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 Rochester Century will host John Marshall and No. 2 Rochester Mayo will host No. 7 Northfield.