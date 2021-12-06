Following two consecutive home games to start the season, the 2-0 Medford Tigers went on the road for the first time Friday night when they traveled to Janesville to take on one of the Gopher Conference’s newest additions in the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs.
The Tigers prevailed on the road and defeated the Bulldogs 53-42 in JWP’s season opener.
Off the opening tipoff, Medford went on a big run that provided a huge cushion for the remainder of the game.
It led 6-0 before JWP got its first point off a free throw and in the blink of an eye, the Tigers were up 17-3 thanks to their quick transition offense and a distinct height size advantage in the paint.
Medford seniors Clara Kniefel and Jazmyne Duncan outsized everyone on the court and provided a major advantage to the Tigers with their ability to bring down rebounds on both ends of the court.
“We’ve been preaching that and preaching it and preaching it,” Medford coach Mark Kubat said. “They did a good job tonight crashing the boards.”
On the offensive end, they were able to use their size to score from underneath the hoop or draw attention to themselves and find a cutting teammate going to the hoop for an easy layup.
Kniefel led the team in scoring with 13 points and Duncan tied with MacKenzie for fourth in scoring with six points each.
With the amount of focus drawn to Medford’s senior forward and center, things opened up for its guards and they capitalized on it.
The Bulldogs started to get their gears turning as the first half went on and brought the game to 30-18 at halftime, but Medford was prepared to go on another run to start the second half.
Freshman guard Anna Herr benefited greatly from the amount of focus JWP was putting in the paint on both ends of the court and used it to her advantage.
On nearly back-to-back-to-back plays, Medford would come down with a defensive rebound and Herr would break out for long outlet passes with little to no defense back to cover her and turned those defensive rebounds into three easy layups.
“When she actually starts shooting, then she’ll be really fun to watch,” Kubat said. “She’s played so much basketball, she understands the game pretty well. She’s been with her shot a little bit, but we’ve keep telling her, ‘be patient, it’ll come.’”
Herr finished the game with the third-most points for the Tigers with eight, six of which came in the early minutes of the second half.
When the Bulldogs called a timeout with just under eight minutes left in the game, Medford led 50-27. JWP attempted a late comeback, but the large runs the Tigers went on made it too difficult to get back into it.
Medford continues its stretch of early season road games Tuesday when it travels to Fairmont to take on the Fairmont Cardinals, which is followed by another road game Friday when it travels to face Hayfield.