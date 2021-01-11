VARSITY ROSTER (as of publication)
Boone Carlson, senior
Cole Christianson, senior
Mitchell Fiebiger, senior
Luke Larkoski, senior
Chris Naatz, senior
Jacob Naatz, senior
Alex Piller, senior
Colin Jordison, junior
Drew Kittelson, junior
Alex Miller, junior
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 15 — at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 19 — at JWP, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 22 — vs United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26 — vs Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 29 — at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 5 — vs Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 12 — vs WEM, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 18 — at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 19 — vs Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 23 — at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 26 — at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
March 1 — at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
March 2 — vs NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
March 5 — at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
March 8 — at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
March 11 — vs Lyle-Pacelli, 7:15 p.m.
March 12 — vs Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Jan. 22 vs United South Central — Last season the two teams met twice in a two-week span with each game remaining competitive. The final of the two, the Awesome Blossoms edged the Rebels 60-52. While last season's final conference record of 5-9 might not jump off the page, the Rebels return all but two seniors from last year's team. That, combined with the graduation departures from both W-E-M and Blooming Prairie, might mean USC is capable of gaining some positions in this year's Gopher Conference. These two teams will also meet Feb. 26 in Wells.
Jan. 26 vs Hayfield — A rematch of the Section 1A championship from last season. The Awesome Blossoms won all three meetings last season to deliver three of the six total losses for the Vikings. The other two defeats came against W-E-M. Hayfield loses a healthy amount of seniors from last season, but does return senior Ethan Slaathaug, who averaged 23 points a game as a junior. These two teams will also meet March 5 in Hayfield.
Feb. 12 vs Waterville-Elysian-Morristown — The top two teams in the Gopher Conference from last year will both be without a large amount of seniors from last year's squads. For the Buccaneers, the scoring burden will shift onto junior point guard Domanik Paulson. The Awesome Blossoms will be relying on Kittelson, last season's only returning starter, to take up a larger scoring load. Last season the Bucaneers swept this two-game series by a combined five points to decide the conference title. These two teams will also meet March 8 in Waterville.