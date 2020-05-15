ATHLETIC FILE
Sports: Tennis, basketball, track and field
Notable accomplishments/achievements
Tennis: Team captain; Big Nine All-Conference (sophomore, junior, senior); Big Nine Conference honorable mention (freshman); 101 career wins;
Basketball: Team captain (junior, senior)
Track and Field: Team captain; Big Nine All-Conference (8th grade, freshman, sophomore); Big Nine Conference honorable mention (7th grade, junior); 4x200 relay state participant (freshman, sophomore)
Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?
A: I was in track and field for six years, tennis for four years and basketball for three years.
Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?
A: I have been in track and field the longest. I started in seventh grade. In my middle school years, I was a mid-distance runner, and in high school I transferred over to sprinting.
Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports?
A: My favorite tennis memory was hitting my 100th win at varsity level during individual sections. My favorite basketball memory was my senior night. However, I was the only senior, so I changed it to ‘Sara Night.’ My favorite track memory was going to state two years in a row.
TEAM FILE
Most easygoing teammate: Megan Johnson
Most-competitive teammate: Maggie Newhouse
Notable vocal leader: Sarah Kingland
Notable leader by example: Ari Shornock
Best advice you received from a coach: ‘No matter who you are competing against, treat them like an opponent on the court, and a friend off the court.’
Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: ‘Down the middle solves the riddle” Curt Matejeck uses this term for doubles play — in high school, I never played doubles, but when I do, I know to use this shot when the other team is at the net.’
PERSONAL FILE
Favorite food: Texas Roadhouse Bread Rolls.
Favorite movie and TV show: My favorite movie is Five Feet Apart and my favorite TV show is All American.
Preferred social media: Snapchat
Nickname: Freshman year of basketball, Molly Hawkins decided to give me the nickname ‘Shmanz.’ This has been my basketball nickname for the past four years. There is no meaning behind this it, she just always wanted to call someone Shmanz and she dedicated this name to me.
Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?
A: I enjoyed the biology science classes, specifically Human Biology and Biology of Human Disease. These classes were interesting and fun to be in.
Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School? If so, did they play sports and when did they graduate?
A: My mom and dad (Mark and Melanie Anderson) are both graduates of Owatonna High School. My dad participated in hockey where he was a goalie and my mom participated in basketball and track and field. They both graduated in 1988. My sister, Caitlin Anderson, participated in tennis, basketball, and track and field as well and graduated in 2017.
Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?
A: I really enjoy painting in my free time, specifically succulents and animals.
Q: What are your plans after you graduate?
A: I will be attending Winona State University where I will be majoring in nursing and playing on the tennis team.