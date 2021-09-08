The Medford Tigers (0-2) returned home on Tuesday to host the Byron Bears (8-1) in the Tigers’ home opener. Medford eventually fell to Class AAA No. 6 Byron, dropping the first two sets 25-13 and 25-6 before winning the third set 25-13 and dropped a close fourth set 25-23.
Seniors MacKenzie Kellen, Isabel DeLeon, Hannah Schull, Julia Niles and Clara Kniefel led the charge for the Tigers in their 3-1 loss to the Bears. Kellen led Medford in kills through the four sets with eight, including a three-kill performance in the third and fourth sets.
Defensively, Niles and Schull, along with junior outside hitter Andrea Bock, tied for a team-leading eight digs through the four sets, including two solo blocks for Niles in the third and fourth set and one solo block for Kellen in the fourth set.
“We were leading up until the last couple points and just some errors on our defense could have been the difference of taking the fourth set from them,” Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. “We started our season playing two very strong programs and we know the areas we need to improve on to keep building for the season.”