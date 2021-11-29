Blooming Prairie wrestling, alongside Hayfield, competes as the Westfield Razorbacks.
COACHES
Head coach: David Lassahn and Shane Masching.
Assistant coaches: Karl Steckelberg.
ROSTER
Tyler Archer, 12
Sam Skillestad, 12
Keegan Bronson, 12
Sam Pirkl, 11
Cade Christianson, 11
Cobey Sandte, 11
Kaiden Chicos, 10
Grant Magnuson, 10
Zack Amerud, 10
Ty Bronson, 10
Joe Christians, 10
Kevin Hodge, 10
Brody Johnson, 10
Bo Zwiener, 9
Alex Lea, 9
Gage Mullenbach, 9
Vincent Hernandez, 9
Evan Fyksen, 9
Carter Murphy, 9
Hunter Simonson, 9
Cannon Wacek, 8
Wyatt Arndt, 8
Alex Heman, 7
KEY RETURNERS
Tyler Archer (27-7)
Cade Christianson (13-9)
Bo Zwiener (19-12)
Keegan Bronson (17-9)
Sam Skillestad (19-12)
PEOPLE TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Alex Lea
Hunter Simonson
Kevin Hodge
Sam Pirkl
2020-21 SEASON RECAP
Despite not competing as a team during sections last season, the Razorbacks recorded a 5-4 conference record and finished the season 11-15 overall.
Tyler Archer finished in fifth place in the Class A 182 pound state championship bracket after falling to Nathaniel Kisgen via fall in the quarterfinals before beating Issac Busse in a 10-5 decision in the consolation semifinals and defeating Nick Frank in a 8-3 decision in the fifth place match.
Cade Christianson and Bo Zwiener were both state entrants last year, but didn’t have the same kind of state appearance Archer had.
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
The goals and expectations for this team are high this season. We look to be competitive in most of the duals that we wrestle this season. We’ve added a few wrestlers this season, and look to be able to fill most of the weight classes that were an issue with forfeits last season. The goal is to be competing for a section championship as a team at the end of the season.
COMPETITION
We’re right in the mix of the top 5 in the section this year. Medford and Blue Earth Area are the two front runners, and then you have Maple River/USC, NRHEG and us who all look to be in the mix come section tournament time.