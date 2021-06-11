The Section 1AA boys and girls track meets got underway on Thursday afternoon at Lakeville South High School and the Owatonna Huskies saw numerous athletes from both teams qualify for the meet's second day.
The prelims portion of the meet was completed on Thursday with the top finishers in each event advancing to the finals, and thus the state meet qualifiers, which will take place on Saturday afternoon also at Lakeville South High Schoool.
The Owatonna boys team had athletes qualify for the finals in 12 events, while the girls team had athletes qualify in eight.
Two Husky athletes claim first place finishes during the prelims with Jack Titchenal takimg home the gold during the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.39 seconds and Ryan Gregory doing so during the 300-meter hurdles with a 39.44 second run.
The following athletes will compete again on Saturday with the hopes of qualifying for the state tournament. The event(s) in which the athletes will be competing are listed in parentheses.
Boys
- Ryan Gregory (110-hurdles, 300-hurdles, high jump)
- Carter Johnson (110-hurdles)
- Jack Titchenal (110-hurdles)
- Connor Ginskey (800-meter)
- Gavin DeWitz (1,600-meter)
- Ty Svenby (1,600-meter)
- Owen Korbel (high jump)
- Justin Gleason (long jump)
- Max Zirngible (long jump)
- Nicholas Cummins (discus)
- Trever Schirmer (discus)
- Eli Spurgeon (discus)
- Gleason, Zirngible, Ryley Glassmaker, Tanner Stendel (4x100 relay)
- Gleason, Zach Stransky, Glassmaker, Stendel (4x200 relay)
- Noah Wellnitz, Stranksy, Kaven Torabpour, Gregory (4x400 relay)
- C. Ginskey, Jacob Ginskey, Trevor Hiatt, Riley Voracek (4x800 relay)
Girls
- Carsyn Brady (1,600-meter)
- Kiara Gentz (1,600-meter)
- Natalie Morrow (pole vault)
- Karrin Sackett (pole vault)
- Hillary Haarstad (triple jump)
- Maggie Newhouse (triple jump)
- Kaya Dixon (shot put)
- Jenna Gleason (shot put)
- Janessa Moore, Laken Meier, Lauren Waypa, Ava Wolfe (4x100 relay)
- Moore, Amelia Baldwin, Waypa, Wolfe (4x200 relay)
- Annika Wiese, Madeline Koslosky, Sarah Kingland, Brady (4x400 relay)
- Wiese, Koslosky, Anna Cox, Zinash Valen (4x800 relay)