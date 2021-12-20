Illness and the injury bug were still biting the Owatonna Huskies going into the 2021 Minnesota Christmas Tournament and despite finishing in 16th place with five starters missing, the Huskies liked what they saw Friday and Saturday.
The big highlight of the day came in the 160-pound weight class, where senior Landen Johnson continued his tear through the opposition by adding another individual championship.
After rattling off a fall in one minute, 22 seconds, an 18-3 tech fall and back-to-back falls (2:57 and 1:52), The Guillotine’s No. 2 ranked Johnson found himself in a rematch of last year's 160AAA state final with Stillwater’s No. 3 ranked Anthony Tuttle.
Johnson got the upper hand on Tuttle once again in a 5-2 decision to claim Owatonna’s only first-place finish.
“Johnson wowed the crowd with some elaborate scrambles when Tuttle got in on his legs, and even scored near fall in the first coming out of a flurry,” Owatonna coach Derek Johnson said.
While he didn’t go the distance, junior Cael Robb continued making his case as a state title contender with his fourth place run in the 132 bracket.
Robb picked up back-to-back falls (3:14 and 1:44) and a 6-1 decision to advance to the semifinals, where he squared up against St. Michael-Albertville’s No. 2 ranked, top-seeded Caleb Theonnes.
He fell to Theonnes — who went on to finish first place — in a 10-5 decision and started his run in the consolations bracket. Robb quickly picked up a 12-1 major decision and was in a spot to take third place, but got caught on his back late in the third period and fell in a 5-3 decision for fourth place.
Another big positive for the Huskies came in the 170 bracket with junior Jacob Reinardy, who bounced back from a tough outing in the Ethan Herman Invitational with a fifth-place finish in the Christmas Tournament.
Reinardy picked up two falls to open the bracket (4:17 and 0:32) before running into Willmar’s Jonas Anez, who knocked Reinardy into the consolation bracket in a 4-3 decision, but it was Reinardy who got the last laugh.
Anez got knocked back into consolations and faced the battle-tested Reinardy in the fifth-place match where he avenged the loss with a 10-2 major decision over Anez.
The tournament also served as valuable learning experience for eighth grader Trey Hiatt and freshman Lane Karsten, who both picked up one win each.
“They’re providing us with a great glimpse into what this program has in the future, and their work ethic in the room is showing,” Johnson said.
Hiatt scored an 8-4 decision in the opening round of the 120 bracket before getting eliminated and Karsten got sent right to the consolations and picked up a 7-0 decision and a 12-4 major decision before being eliminated.
Senior Mason Krampitz got a tough draw to start the tournament with his first round opponent being 17-0, top-seeded Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley (South Dakota), who went on to win the 285 bracket with ease.
“Mason Krampitz had an amazing Saturday, as he had a rough start that put him in the Second Chance bracket and he scored two huge pins to take it,” Johnson said.
The Huskies now get some much-needed off time to rest and regroup over holiday break before returning Thursday, Jan. 6 in a home dual against Winona.