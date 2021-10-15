The Owatonna girls tennis traveled to the Rochester Athletic Club on Thursday to take part in the Section 1AA individual tournament.
Owatonna had Olivia McDermott and Olivia Herzog represent the Huskies in the singles bracket, while the Huskies were represented in the doubles bracket by the pairing of Emma Herzog and Alex Huemoeller, and the pairing of Ellery Blacker and Allison Wasieleski.
Owatonna's two best performances of the day came from Olivia Herzog in the singles bracket, and from Huemoeller and Emma Herzog in the doubles bracket.
Olivia Herzog started her day with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Tri-City United/Cleveland’s Molly Closser in the first round. In the second round, Olivia Herzog defeated Rochester Mayo’s Sutton Julsrud 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 to move onto the quarterfinals. There she lost to Lakeville North’s Kiera Kelly 6-1, 6-1.
Owatonna’s other two usual singles players Alex Huemoeller and Emma Herzog paired up in the doubles bracket, where they also made a run to the quarterfinals before being eliminated. The pair defeated TCU/Cleveland’s Emma Treanor and Mackenzie Holmbo 6-0, 6-0, followed by a 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over Reana Schmitt and Gracie Schmitt of Austin. In the quarterfinals, the pairing lost to Mayo’s Mandini Iyer and Audrey Aney 6-0, 6-1.
Olivia McDermott got past the first round in the singles bracket with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Waseca’s Nicola DeJager, but then lost to Lakeville North’s Domiano Baideme 6-0, 6-1 in the second round.
Blacker and Wasieleski were eliminated in the first round after losing 6-0, 6-1 to Stacie Mullenbach and Sarah Mullenbach of John Marshall.