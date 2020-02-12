If the youthful Owatonna girls basketball team was going to continue to improve at the rate it had shown over the second half of the season, some unfortunate contender was going to fall victim to the scrappy Huskies and its conference-title hopes were going to take a major hit.
On Tuesday, this possibility became a reality.
Keeping things close in the first half before making their move after the break, Owatonna out-scored the Packers by 10 points in the game’s final 13 minutes and pulled off a 56-49 upset in front of its home crown in Big Nine Conference action.
“Huge win for us,” Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said. “So incredibly proud of this team and how they believed in themselves.”
BIG PICTURE
The victory was the Huskies’ the first of the season against an opponent with a winning record and just the second loss in the last nine games for the Packers (18-5 overall, 15-4 Big Nine). Perched in second place behind Red Wing, Austin entered the game squarely in contention for the league championship but left the OHS gymnasium down one spot in the standings and — with just three games remaining — likely out of the race altogether unless they can upset first place Red Wing on Friday.
As for Owatonna (7-14, 7-11), it moves to 5-5 in its last 10 games, which is a major improvement for a team that started the season just 2-9 and had lost seven consecutive games at one point.
Since their last showdown against Austin on Jan. 2 — a 79-55 loss on the road — the Huskies have allowed just 57.3 points per game and, outside of a 65-33 setback to state-ranked Red Wing on Feb. 4, are scoring almost exactly as many points per game as their opponents in the other nine games.
Also, the Packers’ 49 points on Tuesday marked their second-lowest output of the entire season.
ON THE FLOOR
Taking the floor against an Austin team that hung more than 100 points on Winona less than three weeks prior, Tuesday’s defensive effort by the Huskies was perhaps their best in a streak of outstanding performances.
Owatonna kept Austin to less than 50 points for just the third time all season and held the league’s third-highest scoring team to just 34% from the field overall and 22% (4-for-18) from beyond the arc.
With their defense laying the groundwork for the upset, the Huskies’ offense came to life as well, particularly from beyond the arc and at the line.
OHS, which trailed 21-19 at the break before out-scoring the Packers 37-28 in the second half, connected on an efficient 40% of its shots from deep (6-for-15) and helped salt the game away by going 10-for-13 from the charity stripe.
Several players pitched in on both ends of the floor for the Huskies, but perhaps none had a greater impact on the outcome than Holly Buytaert. As one of the many sophomores that has played a key role for the team throughout the season, Buytaert led the Huskies with 19 points and added six rebounds and two steals. She was a perfect 5 of 5 from the free throw line and drilled a pair of important 3-pointers.
Classmate Lexi Mendenhall shot 55% from the field, scored 14 points, snatched a team-high seven rebounds and swatted three shots.
The third sophomore to make a significant impact was Sarah Kingland as the 5-foot-10 forward contributed 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
LOOKING AHEAD
Owatonna will wrap up the regular season with four games in seven days, starting with a trip to Faribault on Friday. After that, its back-to-back home games against Mankato West and Winona before finishing with a road game at Rochester John Marshall.
Owatonna 56, Austin 49
Owatonna scoring: Maggie Newhouse 6, Ari Shornock 2, Lexi Mendenhall 14, Holly Buytaert 19,Sara Anderson 2, Sarah Kingland 13. Halftime: Austin 21, Owatonna 19.