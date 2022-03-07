The Owatonna Huskies closed out their regular season Friday night and did so with a perfect 22-0 record against Big 9 Conference teams after the Huskies hosted and defeated the Red Wing Wingers 70-37.
Owatonna was led in scoring by its senior tandem of guard Brayden Williams and forward Evan Dushek. Williams recorded a game-high 22 points while knocking down six 3-pointers and adding five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Dushek added 19 points, six rebounds, a block and a steal.
Off the bench, juniors Blake Burmeister and Noah Hodgman knocked down three 3-pointers for nine points each. Senior guard Tyrel Creger added five points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals and Collin Vick added two points
Senior guard Connor Ginskey and forward Avery Hartman got into the starting lineup for Owatonna. Hartman scored four points and had one rebound while Ginskey recorded a rebound, an assist and a block.
The Huskies shot 50 percent from the floor and nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc while the Wingers shot 30.3 percent from the field and only connected on two of their 19 3-point attempts.
The 33-point win closes Owatonna’s regular season with 18 consecutive victories first starting with the 101-46 win over Faribault. The Huskies finished with a 24-2 overall record.
Up next is the Section 1AAAA playoffs, where the Huskies were awarded the No. 2 seed behind No. 1 seeded Farmington. They’ll host No. 7 Rochester Mayo at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday night inside Owatonna High School.
If Owatonna wins, the Huskies will advance to the semifinals and host the winner of No. 3 Lakeville North and No. 6 Rochester Century on Saturday.