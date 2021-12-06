One competition in, and the Owatonna wrestling team already has four individual titles in its trophy case.
At Saturday’s Dick Shiels Invitational at Faribault High School, the Huskies racked up first-place finishes from eighth grader Trey Hiatt (120-pound weight class), sophomore Michael Reinardy (132), junior Cael Robb (138) and senior Landen Johnson (160).
That helped Owatonna notch a team score of 186.5, which trailed first-place Stillwater (219.5) but outpaced Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA rivals Northfield and Faribault.
Freshman Donoven Sorenson (106) and senior Jacob Reinardy (170) both finished in second place in their respective brackets.
Also placing for the Huskies, Kanin Hable (145) took fourth and Jack Sorenson (126) took sixth. They had fifth place finishes from Mason Klemmensen (152), Andrew Nirk (182), Blaker Fitcher (195), Lucas Smith (220) and Mason Krampitz (285).
RESULTS
106:
D. Sorenson over Spencer Nelson (Lewiston-Altura/Rushford/Peterson) (8-1 Dec.)
D. Sorenson over Caden Stabb (Northfield) (3:03 fall)
Gabe Cohn (St. Thomas Academy) over D. Sorenson (3:42 fall)
113:
Dylan Dauffenbach (Stillwater) over Lane Karsten (6-2 Dec.)
Tyler Kreidemacher (LARP) over Karsten (5-3 Dec.)
Mikey Jelinek (Stillwater) over Rian Grunwald (16-0 TF)
Lucas Nelson (Faribault) over Grunwald (5-2 Dec.)
120:
Hiatt over Liam Conner (STA) (0:25 fall)
Hiatt over Audrey Rogotzke (Stillwater) (0:40 fall)
Hiatt over Keith Harner (Northfield) (5-0 Dec.)
126:
Beau Murphy (Northfield) over J. Sorenson (0:58 fall)
J. Sorenson over Sam Graunke (Kasson-Mantorville) (2:27 fall)
Colton Zwiefel (STA) over J. Sorenson (9-2 Dec.)
Jordan Zibrowski (LARP) over J. Sorenson (1:00 fall)
Zwiefel over Jake Gronli (16-1 TF)
Jack Barz (Suak Rapids Rice) over Gronli (6-2 Dec.)
132:
M. Reinardy over Jesse Welter (Stillwater) (0:38 fall)
M. Reinardy over Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) (9-8 Dec.)
M. Reinardy over Elliot T Viland (Faribault) (0:54 fall)
138:
Robb over Beckett Swanson (STA) (1:10 fall)
Robb over Brody Gorr (Northfield) (17-2 TF)
Robb over Cittadino Tuttle (Stillwater) (9-1 Major Dec.)
145:
Hable over Noah Swarts (K-M) (1:08 fall)
Owen Bouthilet (Stillwater) over Hable (8-7 Dec.)
Hable over Owen Scheeler (SRR) (2:17 fall)
Cole Franek (TCU) over Hable (SV-1 7-5)
152:
Owen Murphy (Northfield) over Klemmensen (12-2 Major Dec.)
Klemmensen over Makenna Belling (TCU) (0:46 fall)
Keyan Laganiere (K-M) over Klemmensen (1:51 fall)
Klemmensen over Kristian Cercioglu (STA) (2:08 fall)
160:
Johnson over Aaron Prinsen (LARP) (3:55 fall)
Johnson over Jack Springer (STA) (0:42 fall)
Johnson over Jayce Barron (Northfield) (1:33 fall)
170:
J. Reinardy over Tyler Stans (TCU) (0:55 fall)
J. Reinardy over Darrin Kuy[er (Northfield) (8-4 Dec.)
Antony Tuttle (Stillwater) over J. Reinardy (9-1 Major Dec.)
182:
Camdyn Anderson over (LARP) Nirk (7-2 Dec.)
Nirk over Eli Richardson (K-M) (SV-1 6-4)
Nirk over Quinn Ertz (Northfield) (3:44 fall)
George Soto (Faribault) over Nirk (2:28 fall)
Nirk over Jacob Duitsman (K-M) (1:40 fall)
195:
Zachariah Hunter (Stillwater) over Fitcher (3:08 fall)
Fitcher bye round
Marco Reyes (TCU) over Fitcher (8-0 Major Dec.)
Fitcher over Bennett Peterson (Stillwater) (1:49 fall)
220:
Gabe Shatskikh (Faribault) over Smith (1:36 fall)
Smith bye round
Charlie Gleason (Stillwater) over Smith (2:54 fall)
285:
Krampitz bye round
Leo Bluhm (STA) over Krampitz (2:44 fall)
Brock Frisch (LARP) over Krampitz (1:57 fall)
Krampitz over Alex Perez (LARP) (Forfeited)
Jawahn Cockfield (Stillwater) over Grant Lower (0:31 fall)
Frisch over Lower (1:34 fall)