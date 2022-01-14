ezra oien

Owatonna junior forward Ezra Oien (23) takes a shot on goal against Northfield. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com

When Owatonna took to the ice in Northfield on Thursday night, the Huskies and Raiders stood as the last two undefeated teams in the Big 9 Conference place. Both teams remained undefeated after a 2-2 tie.

samantha bogen

Owatonna sophomore forward Samantha Bogen takes a shot at the net against Northfield. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)

The Huskies started off strong after jumping out to a two-goal lead thanks to goals from junior forward Macy Stanton and sophomore forward Samantha Bogen.

Problems arose for Owatonna when Northfield cut the lead down to 2-1 thanks to a goal scored with nearly two and a half minutes remaining in the second period.

owatonna celebration

Olivia Herzog (15), Samantha Bogen (6) and Ezra Oien (23) celebrate on the ice against Northfield. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)

Owatonna clinged onto its lead throughout the third period and were close to holding on until Northfield scored off a deflected shot with 1:02 remaining in regulation.

Five Huskies ended with points as Bogen and Stanton scored goals and Sarah Snitker, Molly Achterkirch and Olivia Herzog tallied assists.

olivia herzog

Owatonna senior forward Olivia Herzog (15) skates around a Northfield defender. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)

With close calls and no goals, Owatonna moves to 8-6-2 overall and 5-0-1 in the Big 9 while Northfield moves to 10-3-3 and 4-0-1 in the conference.

The conference title will come down to the Feb. 5 rematch between the Huskies and the Raiders that’ll be held inside the Four Seasons Centre.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments