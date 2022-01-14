...SNOW ENDS THIS EVENING...
.Snow will end this evening as the storm system slides to the
south. Plan on slippery roads and slow travel into Saturday
morning.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow ending this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 4
Owatonna junior forward Ezra Oien (23) takes a shot on goal against Northfield. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
When Owatonna took to the ice in Northfield on Thursday night, the Huskies and Raiders stood as the last two undefeated teams in the Big 9 Conference place. Both teams remained undefeated after a 2-2 tie.
The Huskies started off strong after jumping out to a two-goal lead thanks to goals from junior forward Macy Stanton and sophomore forward Samantha Bogen.
Problems arose for Owatonna when Northfield cut the lead down to 2-1 thanks to a goal scored with nearly two and a half minutes remaining in the second period.
Owatonna clinged onto its lead throughout the third period and were close to holding on until Northfield scored off a deflected shot with 1:02 remaining in regulation.
Five Huskies ended with points as Bogen and Stanton scored goals and Sarah Snitker, Molly Achterkirch and Olivia Herzog tallied assists.
With close calls and no goals, Owatonna moves to 8-6-2 overall and 5-0-1 in the Big 9 while Northfield moves to 10-3-3 and 4-0-1 in the conference.
The conference title will come down to the Feb. 5 rematch between the Huskies and the Raiders that’ll be held inside the Four Seasons Centre.