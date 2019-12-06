BLOOMING PRAIRIE — After facing essentially zero resistance in its season-opening win on Tuesday, the state-ranked Blooming Prairie girls basketball team overcame an early deficit, shook off some cold shooting and put the clamps down on defense in what turned out to be another lop-sided win, 51-23, over Faribault Bethlehem Academy Thursday night.
“It wasn’t the prettiest of games offensively,” BP coach John Bruns said. “But we were able to overcome on a night when the ball did not go into the hoop as consistently as we would have liked.”
The Awesome Blossoms (2-0 overall, 2-1 Gopher) — who manufactured a massive lead early in the first half against J-W-P in its season-opener — trailed 15-13 midway through the first half against the Cardinals before engineering a 13-0 scoring spurt to snatch a 26-15 lead heading into the break.
Leaning heavily on Julia Worke and Bobbie Bruns on offense while universally turning up the intensity on defense, the Blossoms yielded just eight points in the game’s final 18 minutes and pulled away for the lop-sided win.
Worke canned four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 18 points. Bruns added a pair of 3s, scored 13 points, dished out five assists and snatched four steals.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE 51, BETHLEHEM ACADEMY 23
Blooming Prairie scoring: Maggie Bruns 4, Bobbie Bruns 13, Maren Forystek 3, Maya Lembke 4, Julia Worke 18, Allison Krohnberg 3, Megan Oswald 6.