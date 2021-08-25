In the world of high school sports, “inconsistency” is often the law of the land. Talented classes graduate and those that are less talented take over. Head and assistant coaches move on or retire and new faces arrive to take up the mantle. One season’s success can quickly turn into failure the next.
If inconsistency is the rule, then the Owatonna football program is the exception.
Head coach Jeff Williams is entering his 25th season at the helm of the Huskies, a program that has not experienced a losing record in 15 years. And returning are the likes of All-Big Southeast District linebacker Grant Achterkirch and honorable mention lineman Eli Spurgeon, both of whom, along with Nick Williams, will serve as team captains.
However, the 2021 iteration of the Huskies will look much different than those of the previous three seasons.
“We do have some kids returning, but we lost the bulk of our offensive production and the bulk of our secondary, which kept us in some games against teams who could throw the ball pretty well,” Williams told the People’s Press as his athletes stood in line on picture day. “[Rochester] Mayo returns a great passing attack. Mankato [West] returns a great passing attack. We don’t return as many kids. Those will be question marks for us moving forward and that’s why we like the scrimmage.”
Owatonna will head to Prior Lake High School on the morning of Aug. 28 where they will face off against three talented teams in Prior Lake, Eastview and Farmington before they battle the Rochester Mayo Spartans on opening night, Sep. 3. Williams and his staff will use that Saturday morning to evaluate which of their athletes are ready to step into void left by the departed 2020 senior class, which was one of the most talented and successful in school history.
“Anytime that jobs open up, it builds some excitement in those younger kids, like, ‘Hey, there’s some spots available. I can go compete for this.’ So that is refreshing as well,” Williams said. “Sometimes it’s nice from a coaching perspective to have a lot of returners, but then there’s some dissension in the ranks. Now, all of our kids can see a spot on the roster where they might be able to insert themselves. It’s led to a lot of hard work. We had a great summer of lifting, a great team camp. Our kids have been working hard so far.”
One key battle that is currently being fought is for the starting quarterback position. The two main competitors for the job are Achterkirch as well as fellow senior Taylor Bogen.
“Grant had kind of always been the quarterback coming up. When you’re a mike linebacker, that can kind of make it tough. Northfield won a state championship with their mike linebacker playing quarterback, so it’s not unprecedented to have that situation. But there’s something to be said about coming over, resting, being able to talk to your defensive coaches and let somebody else go out and [play quarterback],” Williams said. “When Taylor was, I believe, a freshman, we shifted him over from fullback to quarterback, so he’s been a work in progress. He’s got a cannon of an arm, throws a nice, tight spiral, he’s a very fine athlete. He just needs game reps. It’s just been a process getting him in there in the fire. It’s all well and good to be able to throw darts around on air, but when the firestorm is on, how do you respond to that. It’s hard to do that in practice. We’re certainly not going to take running shots at him and tee-off on him to give him that look. But I’ve got a lot of confidence in both of those guys.”
However, quarterback isn’t the only position that will need to be filled by relatively inexperienced talent.
Dylan Maas and Connor Grems will split time at running back after serving as backups for the previous two seasons. Nick Williams is the team’s returning leading receiver and will also see time at tight end, in the backfield and outside linebacker. Spurgeon and Riley Glassmaker will serve as the anchors on the defensive line.
While Owatonna has defined what it means to be consistent over the years, 2021 may serve as a unique challenge. But it’s not like this is the first time that Williams has had to face the challenge of replacing many All-District level talents. In the past, the Huskies have simply replaced them with more All-District level talents. While the upcoming junior and senior class may be relatively inexperienced, they are more than talented enough to slot into their new roles and find success.
SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept 3: 7 p.m., Away vs. Rochester Mayo
Friday, Sept 10: 7 p.m., Rochester Century
Friday, Sept 17: 7 p.m., Away vs. Mankato West
Saturday, Sept 25: 1 p.m., Austin
Friday, Oct 1: 7 p.m., Away vs. Northfield
Friday, Oct 8: 7 p.m., Rochester John Marshall
Friday, Oct 15: 7 p.m., Away vs. New Prague
Wednesday, Oct 20: 7 p.m., Kasson-Mantorville