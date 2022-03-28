Head coach: Carl Peterson, 7th year, 15th year total.
Assistant coach: Andrew Hardecopf, 5th year.
ROSTER
Tyler Archer, 12
Garett Farr, 12
David Kartes, 12
Colin Jordison, 12
Levi DenHerder, 11
Kaiden Alwes, 10
Ben Riley, 10
Karson Strand, 10
Braden Farr, 9
Brady Johnson, 8
Colby Johnson, 8
Drew Reinke, 8
KEY ATHLETES
Of the players that earned varsity letters for us last year we have seven of the top eight returning. The three seniors Colin Jordison, David Kartes and Garett Farr should be the backbone of our team. We also expect good things from our younger players. We should have a good competition to see who makes the 6-man varsity team.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Both of our teams have a lot of experienced players returning. We don’t have a lot of new players with much experience. So, we will have to wait to see how things pan out.
2021 SEASON RECAP
The boys were conference champions and missed a team trip to the state tourney by one stroke. Colin Jordison was named All-Conference and Garett Farr was an Honorable Mention All-Conference.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We have a lot of experience coming back this year. Kollyn Alwes graduated and we will miss him, but we have some young players that I think will fill in just fine. We expect to compete for the conference championship again this year. We also would like to have some players move on to the State Tournament.
COMPETITION
The conference was very close between three teams last year. Blooming Prairie, United South Central and Bethlehem Academy all were within a few strokes at the end of the season-long race. At the section level we moved up to Section 2AA, so all the teams are new to us. From last year it appears that Blue Earth Area, St. Peter and Holy Family Catholic will be the teams to beat.