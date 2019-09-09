BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The defense lit the fuse, and the offense exploded as the Blooming Prairie football team picked up its second consecutive blowout victory to open the season — this time beating Wabasha-Kellogg 49-0 — on Friday night in Mid Southeast District crossover game at home.
With the win, the No. 2-ranked Awesome Blossoms move to 2-0 overall and have out-scored their first two opponents 95-0 and out-gained Rushford-Peterson and W-K 934-211.
On Friday, Karson Vigeland stepped in front of pass on the third play from scrimmage and sailed into the end zone from 18 yards out to get the Blossoms on the board in a game that Blooming Prairie led 34-0 at halftime and 49-0 after three quarters.
When the Falcons weren’t throwing the ball into the arms of B-P defenders, they were largely traveling backwards from the line of scrimmage, netting negative-11 yards on their first four possessions before finally stretching into positive yardage on their fifth series of the game. Wabasha-Kellogg punted seven times, lost one fumble and threw one interception.
On the other side of the ball, the quick-strike Blossoms were carving up the W-K defense, scoring touchdowns on six of their nine total possessions and taking no longer than 3 minutes, 31 seconds and seven plays on any single series. Blooming Prairie chewed up 259 yards on the ground and added another 180 through the air.
Kaden Thomas finished an efficient 7-for-9 for 177 yards and two touchdowns while Matthew Pryor led the team with 118 rushing yards. He averaged 16.8 yards-per-carry and scored one touchdown.
Vigeland caught three passes for 62 yards and one score while Gabe Hagen caught one pass for 36 yards and one touchdown.
Seven different B-P players found the end zone on the ground or through the air. The Blossoms finished with eight plays of at least 20 yards, half of which went for at least 40 yards.
After Vigeland’s defensive touchdown, Blooming Prairie added to its lead in the opening quarter when Thomas found Hagen for a long touchdown to give the Blossoms a multi-score advantage. Thomas then flung an 18-yard touchdown pass to Pryor and the rout was on. Blooming Prairie led 21-0 after the opening period and added touchdown runs of 2 and 42 yards in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Pryor and backup quarterback, Drew Kittelson, each scored a rushing touchdown.
The Falcons have now been out-scored 69-0 in two games this season.
UP NEXT
The Awesome Blossoms play the first of two consecutive road games when they travel to Hayfield (1-1) on Friday for a Mid Southeast District contest. The Vikings won their season-opening game over Alden-Conger and lost to Randolph, 39-19, in Week 2.
Blooming Prairie 46, Wabash-Kellogg 0
FIRST QUARTER
BP—Karson Vigeland 18 interception return (Carson Brennecke kick)
BP—Gabe Hagen 36 pass from Kaden Thomas (Brennecke kick)
BP—Matthew Pryor 18 pass from Thomas (Brennecke kick)
SECOND QUARTER
BP—Thomas 2 run (kick blocked)
BP—Bradley Simon 45 run (Brennecke kick)
THIRD QUARTER
BP—Pryor 71 run (Brennecke kick)
BP—Drew Kittelson 33 run (Vigeland run)