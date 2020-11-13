The Section 1AAAAA football playoffs will have a dramatically different look in this year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The postseason will open Tuesday and will feature a one-game playoff. Owatonna secured the No. 1 seed and will face second-seeded Rochester Mayo for the section title at 7 p.m. at Owatonna High School.
Five of the six schools plan to move to distance learning so a full playoff schedule wasn’t possible. School district superintendents talked Friday to determine a path forward.
“It’s the best case scenario given the situation we’re finding ourselves in,” Huskies head coach Jeff Williams said.
Discussions on different scenarios took place behind the scenes with superintendents, principals, activities directors, coaches and others leading up to Friday’s announcement, Williams said.
Owatonna Public Schools will move to distance learning Tuesday but fall activities will finish out the season.
The No. 10-ranked Huskies (4-2, 4-1 Big Southeast Red) won all four games against section opponents this season, including a 35-28 season-opening win over the Spartans (4-2, 2-2 Big Southeast Red) in Owatonna.
Rochester Mayo lost 41-17 to No. 3-ranked Mankato West in its other loss of the season. The Spartans closed out the season with a 48-23 win over Mankato East and a 17-13 win over Byron.
The Huskies stopped Rochester Mayo with 14 seconds to play on a fourth-and-goal from the 5-yard line to preserve the 35-28 regular season victory.
The first meeting proved a slugfest in the second half.
Owatonna quarterback Brayden Truelson completed 18 of 24 passes for 254 yards and three total touchdowns, two rushing and one passing as the Huskies held a 21-7 lead at one point in the second quarter. Payton Beyer caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown while Tanner Hall rushed for a team-high 79 yards.
Spartans quarterback Bennett Ellsworth threw for 274 yards on 18 of 33 passing with one touchdown and Owatonna limited Rochester Mayo to just 40 yards rushing. Mason Greseth caught six passes for 97 yards and Cayden Holcomb caught five balls for 87 yards.
The Spartans scored with 29 seconds remaining in the first half to cut the deficit to 21-14 and then returned the second-half kickoff 93 yards to make it 21-20 Owatonna after the extra point try failed.
Rochester Mayo grabbed a 28-21 lead later in the third quarter when DeMonte Simmons ran in from 5 yards out on fourth down for his second touchdown of the game to cap a 14-play drive.
The Huskies scored the final two touchdowns of the game. The first came on a 25-yard connection from Truelson to Bayer and Tanner Hall ran in from 4 yards out with 3 minutes to go to give Owatonna a 35-28 win.